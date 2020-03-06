KLDiscovery’s Remote Collection Manager (RCMgr) Facilitates Defensible Collections Without In-Person Travel

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ediscovery–KLDiscovery announced today that its proprietary Remote Collection Manager (RCMgr®) offering delivers a global alternative to traditional on-site collections, which have recently been impacted by travel restrictions and safety concerns due to coronavirus.

The RCMgr self-collection software allows end-users and IT professionals to perform defensible collections of hard drives, loose files and email servers. An external hard drive is configured to collect pre-defined data, including easy to understand instructions and a return shipping label. Files are encrypted for secure shipment back to KLDiscovery’s lab, and clients receive 24/7/365 support by certified forensic analysts.

“The well-being of our clients and their employees is paramount,” said Chris Weiler, CEO of KLDiscovery. “Our ability to enable and support forensically-sound self-collections is a critical solution in today’s challenging climate.”

Since RCMgr is run by the end user, a client’s collection can be performed in any time zone and geography. Additional robust functionality includes full bit-stream DD forensic imaging for Windows and non-Windows devices, the ability to overcome full disk encryptions, targeted collection for Windows and Mac, enterprise collection of Microsoft Exchange (2003+) and Lotus Domino (8.5+), and the option to generate a forensic snapshot to identify locations of interest prior to collection.

KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company, with offices in 40+ locations across 20 countries, is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack Data Recovery business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500) and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. For more information, please email [email protected] or visit www.kldiscovery.com.

