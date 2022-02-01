Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Unity Software, Inc. (U) Investors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$U #classaction–The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who acquired Unity Software, Inc. (“Unity” or the “Company”) (NYSE: U) securities between March 5, 2021 and May 10, 2022 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 6, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Unity provides software solutions, offering graphic tools to create, run, and monetize real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices.

On May 10, 2022, after the market closed, Unity announced its first quarter 2022 financial results. The Company also reduced its fiscal 2022 guidance “due to challenges with monetization products.” Specifically, “a fault in [Unity’s] platform . . . resulted in reduced accuracy for [its] Audience Pinpointer tool, a revenue expensive issue given that [the] Pinpointer tool experienced significant growth post the IDFA changes.” On this news, the price of Unity stock declined by $17.83, or approximately 37%, from $48.13 per share to close at $30.30 on May 11, 2022.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) deficiencies in Unity’s product platform reduced the accuracy of the Company’s machine learning technology; (2) the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenues; (3) accordingly, Unity had overstated its commercial and/or financial prospects for 2022; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

