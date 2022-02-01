Kintsugi Named One of Fierce Healthcare’s 2023 ‘Fierce 15’ Companies

This award recognizes private companies predicted to have a major positive impact in healthcare for 2023 and beyond.

BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kintsugi was named today as one of Fierce Healthcare’s 2023 Fierce 15 companies, an annual list recognizing the most transformative private healthcare enterprises.

Kintsugi was founded in 2019 by Grace Chang, a software engineer, and Rima Seiilova-Olson, a machine learning scientist, to address barriers to accessing mental health care. The company is developing an artificial intelligence (AI) platform to help clinicians detect signs of clinical depression and anxiety by analyzing short clips of a patient speaking. The tool is being leveraged to help practitioners screen patients by integrating into the existing workflows of prominent healthcare organizations.

2023 marks Fierce Healthcare’s fifth annual Fierce 15 selection. This list spotlights the most innovative private companies set to shape the healthcare sector in the coming years and celebrates the most diverse, pioneering and impactful solutions. Kintsugi was selected from thousands of candidates worldwide. This year’s Fierce 15 companies range from virtual mental health to healthcare staffing and virtual reality. Previous honorees include Maven Clinic, reportedly the first female-focused health startup to surpass a $1 billion valuation and now represents more than 15 million lives globally, and Tia, which is growing rapidly and continues to nab partnerships with U.S. hospital systems to expand access to women’s health.

“Innovation in healthcare is no easy feat. The enterprise complexity, diverse stakeholders, and change management can be a mountain that startups must overcome in order to deliver on innovative transformation. We’re immensely proud to be named on this prestigious shortlist given how many ambitious founders there are who seek to meaningfully improve our lives, every day,” said Grace Chang, Founder/CEO of Kintsugi. “Thank you to our team, investors, and advocates who are on this journey with us to build objectivity in mental health screening and who also envision a future where equitable treatment of behavioral health concerns can be of both high quality and significant scale. Being recognized as a 2023 ‘Fierce 15’ company is not only a win for Kintsugi but also for mental healthcare at large.”

This is the latest in a series of awards and accolades that highlight Kintsugi’s innovation in mental health. The company was also recently named in the 2022 CB Insights Digital Health 150 and the 2022 Galen Growth Healthtech 250, as well as being listed as in BuiltIn’s Fully Remote Best Startups to Work For. In addition, it earned the Gartner Cool Vendor 2022 in AI Governance and Responsible AI, and was one of the startups listed in Forbes’ 2022 AI 50 in North America.

“The healthcare industry is in the midst of rapid, disruptive change and this group of Fierce 15 winners are reimagining the path forward for innovation and leading the changes that will shape how healthcare of the future is delivered,” said Heather Landi, Fierce Healthcare senior editor.

Fierce Healthcare is an internationally recognized online publication covering the latest in healthcare industry news. This year Fierce Healthcare evaluated companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and its innovative approach to solving some of the most complex and longstanding problems in the health industry.

Kintsugi is developing novel voice biomarker software to detect signs of clinical depression and anxiety from short clips of free-form speech, closing mental health care gaps across risk-bearing health systems, saving time and lives. Based in Berkeley, California, Kintsugi is on a mission to provide equitable access to mental healthcare for all.

