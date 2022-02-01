Kingston Digital Launches New Data Center SSD for Mixed-Use Workloads

DC600M Enterprise Class Mixed-Use SSD with Power Loss Protection

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DC600MSSD–Kingston Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced its new DC600M Enterprise SSD. DC600M is optimized for mixed-use workloads with excellent Quality of Service (QoS)1 to ensure latency and IOPS consistency to hit Service-level agreements.





DC600M is 6Gbps SATA 3.0 storage with 3D TLC NAND, suited for use in high-volume rack-mount servers. The drive includes hardware based on-board power loss protection via power loss capacitors to protect data against unexpected power failure reducing the risk of data loss, and ensures the drive successfully re-initializes on the next system power-up. With predictable low latencies over a wide range of read and write workloads DC600M is designed for system integrators, hyperscale data centers, and cloud service providers.

“Quality of Service in an enterprise SSD is critical as data centers and workloads demand stability and low latency for predictable storage performance levels to meet strict customer SLAs,” said Keith Schimmenti, enterprise SSD business manager, Kingston. “In addition, DC600M is AES 256-bit encrypted making it the optimal data center storage solution when you combine its enterprise-class reliability and strict QoS requirements along with Kingston’s legendary sales support.”

The DC600M data center SSD is available in 480GB, 960GB, 1920GB, 3840GB, and 7680GB2 capacities. For more information visit www.kingston.com.

DC600M Data Center SSD Features & Specifications:

Hardware-based PLP: Power loss capacitors to protect user data against unexpected power loss and enhance performance.

Power loss capacitors to protect user data against unexpected power loss and enhance performance. Delivers excellent Quality of Service (QoS) 1 : Optimized performance predictability to hit Service-level agreements (SLAs).

Optimized performance predictability to hit Service-level agreements (SLAs). AES 256-bit encryption: Built in protection to safeguard important data.

Built in protection to safeguard important data. Capacities up to 7680GB 2 : Upgrade and manage storage with capacities up to 7680GB.

Upgrade and manage storage with capacities up to 7680GB. Form factor: 2.5 Inch

2.5 Inch Interface: SATA Rev. 3.0 (6Gb/s) – with backwards compatibility to SATA Rev. 2.0 (3Gb/s)

SATA Rev. 3.0 (6Gb/s) – with backwards compatibility to SATA Rev. 2.0 (3Gb/s) Capacities 2 : 480GB, 960GB, 1920GB, 3840GB, 7680GB

480GB, 960GB, 1920GB, 3840GB, 7680GB NAND: 3D TLC

3D TLC Sequential Read/Write: 480GB – 560MBs/470MBs 960GB – 560MBs/530MBs 1920GB – 560MBs/530MBs 3840GB – 560MBs/530MBs 7680GB – 560MBs/530MBs

Steady State 4k Random Read/Write: 480GB – 94,000/41,000 IOPS 960GB – 94,000/65,000 IOPS 1920GB – 94,000/78,000 IOPS 3840GB – 94,000/59,000 IOPS 7680GB – 94,000/34,000 IOPS

Quality of Service (Latency) 3,4,5 (99.999) Read/Write: 480GB – 180/110 uSec 960GB – 3840GB – 200/300 uSec 7680GB – 240/170 uSec

Typical Latency – Read/Write: <200 µs / <30 us 3,4,5

<200 µs / <30 us Hot-Plug Capable

Static and Dynamic Wear Leveling

Enterprise SMART tools: Reliability tracking, usage statistics, life remaining, wear leveling, temperature

Reliability tracking, usage statistics, life remaining, wear leveling, temperature Endurance: 480GB – 876TBW 6 , 1 DWPD (5 years) 7 , 1.66 DWPD (3 years) 7 960GB – 1752TBW 6 , 1 DWPD (5 years) 7 , 1.66 DWPD (3 years) 7 1920GB – 3504TBW 6 , 1 DWPD (5 years) 7 , 1.66 DWPD (3 years) 7 3840GB – 7008TBW 6 , 1 DWPD (5 years) 7 , 1.66 DWPD (3 years) 7 7680GB – 14016TBW 6 , 1 DWPD (5 years) 7 , 1.66 DWPD (3 years) 7

Power consumption: Idle: 1.30W Average: 1.45W Max Read: 1.6W Max Write: 3.6W

Storage temperature: -40°C ~ 85°C

-40°C ~ 85°C Operating temperature: 0°C ~ 70°C

0°C ~ 70°C Dimensions: 69.9mm x 100mm x 7mm

69.9mm x 100mm x 7mm Weight: 92.34g

92.34g Vibration operating: 2.17G Peak (7–800Hz)

2.17G Peak (7–800Hz) Vibration non-operating: 20G Peak (10–2000Hz)

20G Peak (10–2000Hz) MTBF: 2 million hours

2 million hours UBER: ≤10 -17

≤10 -17 Warranty/support: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support8

1Quality of Service (QoS) of an SSD refers to the consistency and predictability of Latency (response time) and IOPS (IOs Per Second) performance while servicing a read/write workload. QoS metrics demonstrate that, given a worst-case workload tested over a period of time, an SSD’s latency and IOPS profiles stay within a specified range without having unexpected outliers causing a sudden drop in application performance. 2Some of the listed capacity on a flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go to Kingston’s Flash Memory Guide at kingston.com/flashguide 3Measurement taken once the workload has reached steady state but including all background activities required for normal operation and data reliability. 4Based on 960GB capacity. 5Workload based on FIO, Random Aligned 4KB QD=1 workload. Quality of Service is measured as the time taken for 99.999 percentile of commands to finish the round-trip from host to drive and to host. Typical Latency is measured as the time taken for 99.9 percentile of commands to finish the round-trip from host to drive and to host. 6Total Bytes Written (TBW) is derived from the JEDEC Enterprise Workload (JESD219A). 7Drives Writes Per Day (DWPD). 8Five Year Conditional SSD Warranty based on which of the following events occurs first: (i) five (5) years from the date of purchase by the original end user customer; (ii) when the usage of a SATA SSD as measured by Kingston’s implementation of the SMART attribute 231, labeled as “SSD Wear Indicator”, reaches a normalized value of one (1) as indicated by Kingston’s SSD Manager (“KSM”)

About Kingston Digital, Inc.

From big data, to laptops and PCs, to IoT-based devices like smart and wearable technology, to design-in and contract manufacturing, Kingston helps deliver the solutions used to live, work and play. The world’s largest PC makers and cloud-hosting companies depend on Kingston for their manufacturing needs, and our passion fuels the technology the world uses every day. We strive beyond our products to see the bigger picture, to meet the needs of our customers and offer solutions that make a difference. To learn more about how Kingston Is With You, visit Kingston.com.

Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. IronKey is a registered trademark of Kingston Digital, Inc. Kingston FURY and the Kingston FURY logo are trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation.

