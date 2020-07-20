Kingston Adds 128GB Capacities to Encrypted USB Flash Drives

DataTraveler Locker+ G3: Automatic USB to Cloud Backup

DataTraveler Vault Privacy 3.0: Affordable Business-Grade Security

DataTraveler 4000 G2: FIPS 140-3 Security and Optional Management





FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCPA–Kingston Digital, Inc., the flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced the addition of 128GB capacity options to three of its encrypted USB flash drives. The drives are part of a full line of encrypted solutions to suit customer needs of all levels.

Consumers and organizations have become more aware of data privacy and protection needs due to regulations such as GDPR and CCPA. Additional data security options have become a necessity as work-from-home increases. The simple inclusion of encrypted USB flash drives into a daily workflow is a simple step to ensuring data is safe. Whether it’s personal, company or client information, finding the right encrypted drive can make all the difference between peace of mind and the worry of loss of data.

DataTraveler® Locker+ G3® (DTLPG3) secures personal data with hardware encryption and password protection for a double layer of data security. DTLPG3 offers cloud backup as an optional feature allowing users to automatically back up data from their USB to Google Drive™, OneDrive (Microsoft®), Amazon Cloud Drive, Dropbox or Box. The feature gives added peace of mind as users can access data if the drive is not present.

DataTraveler Locker+ G3 is easy to setup and easy to use, with no application installation required; all the software and security needed is built in. The drive works on both Windows and Mac operating systems so users can access files from multiple devices, without installing a program on every computer used.

Kingston’s DataTraveler Vault Privacy 3.0 (DTVP 3.0) USB flash drive provides affordable business-grade security with 256-bit AES hardware-based encryption in XTS mode. It also features a read-only access mode to avoid potential malware risks. DTVP 3.0 allows organizations to customize drives to meet internal corporate IT requirements. Co-logo, serialization numbering, number of attempted password entries, minimum password length and customized product identifiers for integration with standard end-point management software (white-listing) are all available through customization.

“Portable data security is becoming more and more important with the increase in people working from home. Kingston is glad to continue expanding our line of encrypted USB solutions to help users take control of their security needs,” said Richard Kanadjian, encrypted USB drive business manager, Kingston. “Within our full line of encrypted drives, we offer high levels of encryption, fast USB 3.0 performance and after 10 intrusion attempts, the drives lock down so users can rest assured their data is safe.”

Available July 27, DataTraveler 4000G2 (DT4000G2DM) is FIPS 140-2 Level 3-certified with 256-bit AES-XTS encryption. Co-logo, serialization numbering, number of attempted password entries, minimum password length and customized product identifiers for integration with standard end-point management software (white-listing) are all available through customization. IT administrators can optionally centrally manage this drive to meet compliance requirements and provide a higher level of support using SafeConsole1. Activation is a simple process and allows IT professionals to remotely configure passwords and device policies, activate audit for compliance and more. These powerful tools simplify drive integration and operation and management, even in remote locations.

DTLPG3 is available in capacities 8GB to 128GB2. While DTVP 3.0 and DT4000G2DM are available in capacities 4GB to 128GB2. All are backed by a five-year warranty with free technical support. For more information visit kingston.com.

1 SafeConsole Secure USB Management Server Version 5.0.1 +, purchased separately.



2 Some of the listed capacity on a flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go to Kingston’s Flash Memory Guide at kingston.com/flashguide.

Kingston Can Be Found On:

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/kingstontechmemory

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/kingstontechnology

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KingstonTech

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kingstontechnology

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/kingston

About Kingston Digital, Inc.

Kingston Digital, Inc. (“KDI”) is the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions. Established in 2008, KDI is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, USA. For more information, please call 877-546-4786 or visit www.kingston.com.

Editor’s Note:

For additional information, evaluation units or executive interviews, please contact David Leong, Kingston Technology Company, Inc., 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-1817 (Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room at kingston.com/company/press/

Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. IronKey is a registered trademark of Kingston Digital, Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2020

Contacts

David Leong



Kingston Digital, Inc.



714-438-1817



[email protected]

Shealyn Johnson



Kingston Digital, Inc.



714-424-3917



[email protected]