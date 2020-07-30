Kids Quarantine Film Festival–Deadline for Submissions is September 1st

DENVER, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Creative Technologies for Kids, a local Denver-based 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to offering STEAM opportunities for youth, announced that they will be holding a Kids Quarantine Film Festival this summer. The Kids Quarantine Film Fest is an opportunity for students ages 7-17 to submit stop motion animations to be showcased in a professional digital animation film festival. The deadline is September 1st, making this an excellent end-of-summer project for stir-crazy creative kids.

Experienced filmmakers should submit their movies now. Others can learn how to make their own stop motion animations in an online, on-demand camp experience from Digistars® Make-a-Movie Workshop that includes submission to the film festival. Digistars has been teaching filmmaking to students in more than 35 schools in the Denver metro area since 2010.

“We wanted to offer kids something fun and exciting to make up for those summer plans that were cancelled due to the pandemic,” says CT4K founder Elizabeth Yarnell. “Stop motion animation is an easy to learn and accessible STEAM activity for any child with access to an iPad, Chromebook, or smartphone.”

Top films will be presented at the Denver Digerati’s 5th annual “Supernova Digital Animation Festival” in a showcase celebrating tomorrow’s animators. The live-streamed event will take place outside of the Denver Center for Performing Arts on September 19, 2020.

About Creative Technologies for Kids

In a world increasingly dependent upon visual media, today’s students need twenty-first century skills to effectively use their voices and tell their stories. These skills transfer into academic confidence, career readiness and beyond. CT4K is dedicated to providing opportunities for kids to learn these essential skills.

