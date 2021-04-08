Kickstarter Launches for Virtual Reality Storage System

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Looking Glass XR is excited to announce the launch of The VR PowerWall solution for charging and storage of all-in-one mobile VR headsets specifically targeting enterprise clients and academia: http://lookingglassxr.com/headset-storage-for-vr/

The VR PowerWall from Looking Glass XR is a Modular Storage Solution for storing and charging up to 8 virtual reality headsets. Sporting a smaller footprint with the ability to upgrade capacity – the VR PowerWall is a great choice for launching your school’s new VR lab or deploying VR in your employee training centers.

Managing dozens of all-in-one mobile VR headsets is a logistical nightmare. We know. We develop custom VR software for enterprise clients and help them deploy, manage, and run their mobile VR hardware across a variety of environments. We have even assisted in the roll-out of virtual reality for location based entertainment and family entertainment center clients. It was this experience that drove us to find a better way.

This led to the development of the VR PowerWall – a durable, modular shelf system that will safely store and charge up to 8 headsets and is available in 3 configurations: the 8-unit, the 4-unit and the Single Unit.

VR PowerWall Features:

Durable

Fully wired

Easy to Clean

Water Resistant

Fire Resistant

Corrosion Resistant

Non-Toxic

Customizable

The VR PowerWall is available in several capacities.

To ramp up production we are offering a special discount through a Kickstarter that has launched for the VR PowerWall: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/vr-storage/the-vr-powerwall/. If you would like more information about this product or our organization, please call John McBride at (336) 830-0015, or email: [email protected].

