Kick Up Your Pizza Order with Papa John’s Freshly Baked Jalapeño Popper Rolls

Papa John’s New Jalapeño Popper Rolls Bring the Heat, Combining the Spicy Kick of Jalapeño and Mellow Creaminess of Philadelphia® Cream Cheese





LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Papa John’s today launched its new Jalapeño Popper Rolls, featuring the spicy kick of jalapeño mellowed by creamy Philadelphia® Cream Cheese, all wrapped in Papa John’s original six-ingredient, fresh, never-frozen dough. An order of eight rolls comes served with Ranch dipping sauce.

“With our Jalapeño Popper Rolls, we are delivering our unique take on one of America’s classic appetizers,” said Paul Fabre, SVP, Product Innovation. “Our guests can add this new tasty side to bring a little spice to pizza night!”

The Papa John’s version of the classic side is baked to a crispy golden brown rather than fried, which highlights the quality and freshness of the dough. Jalapeño Popper Rolls are a great add-on side or a completely satisfying snack.

The launch of the delicious new side follows Papa John’s recent menu addition of Papadias, a toasty, hearty, Italian-style flatbread sandwich. Both new products are made from Papa John’s fresh, never-frozen, six-ingredient original dough. The company continues to find new and innovative ways to use their high-quality dough in unique flavor offerings.

Order the new Jalapeño Popper Rolls today by phone, PapaJohns.com, the Papa John’s app, Facebook, Apple TV or by asking Alexa. For more information regarding Jalapeño Popper Rolls or any of the items available on the Papa John’s menu, please visit PapaJohns.com.

About Papa John’s

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company. In 2019, consumers rated Papa John’s No. 1 in product and service quality among national pizza chains in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). For 18 of the past 20 years, consumers have rated Papa John’s No. 1 in customer satisfaction among national pizza chains in the ACSI. For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit Papa John’s at www.papajohns.com.

Contacts

Blair Carpenter



Senior Manager, Corporate Communications



Papa John’s International, Inc.



[email protected]

502.261.4349