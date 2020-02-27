Khoros Announces the Launch of Khoros Bot to Improve Agent Efficiency and Customer Satisfaction

New solution will integrate with messaging channels and facilitate better care engagement

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AllWaysConnected—Khoros, the global leader in customer engagement software, today announced the launch of Khoros Bot, a new chatbot technology to create better experiences for customers and agents. Khoros Bot is an addition to Khoros Care — an intelligent solution to help brands serve and resolve customers’ needs on their digital channel of choice — and further extends the company’s leadership in automation and AI strategy.

Customer Service and Contact Center leaders need an efficient way to manage growing digital volume while improving customers’ experience (the number one goal of most contact center leaders in 2020, according to Strategic Contact’s survey). Chatbots — like Khoros Bot — are a logical answer, but to be effective, bots require a smart strategy.

“As customer service leaders grow their digital contact center, AI is a must-have,” said Mike Betzer, general manager of Khoros Care. “With Khoros Bot, you can be smart about handling digital volume without jeopardizing your customers’ experience, and we’re excited to unveil it for our customers.”

Khoros Care flexibly integrates with Khoros Bot — and any bot provider(s) — to facilitate resolution reporting and conversation continuity between agents and bots across a broad set of messaging channels — including in-app messaging, WhatsApp, Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, Twitter DM, among others. By automating predictable parts of the customer conversation, enterprises can shorten time to first response, deliver better customer experiences, and free agents to focus on resolving complex issues.

Khoros Bot is ready-to-use and can be deployed within weeks for many critical customer care use cases, including:

Welcome Chatbot : Greet consumers, indicate support hours, or offer expected speed-of-answer.

: Greet consumers, indicate support hours, or offer expected speed-of-answer. Triage Chatbot : Do upfront legwork to determine consumer intent, gather initial information, and hand off context to agents for faster resolution.

: Do upfront legwork to determine consumer intent, gather initial information, and hand off context to agents for faster resolution. Top Issue Chatbot : Fully automate resolution for the top volume drivers.

: Fully automate resolution for the top volume drivers. Conversation Management Chatbot: Automate select workflows (such as make a payment, track a shipment, etc.) across conversations.

Getting a successful bot initiative off the ground (or re-booting an existing initiative) should involve thoughtful cross-functional planning and analysis, which is why Khoros also offers expert guidance on bot strategy through Khoros Strategic Services. Working as an extension of your team, Strategic Services creates the right plan for bots to best represent your brand to customers and deliver ROI, including:

Volume driver analyses to identify common patterns and which conversations can be automated.

Toolkit creation with brand voice, implementation workflows, and agent handoff process recommendations.

Post-launch performance audit and optimization.

For more information about Khoros Bot, visit the Khoros Atlas Community here.

ABOUT KHOROS

Khoros, built from Spredfast + Lithium, is the leading customer engagement platform built to turn siloed knowledge into enterprise value, and customers into contributors. By connecting consumer insights across all departments, Khoros gives companies the ability to run their business with their customers, anticipating their needs and accelerating sales, loyalty, and innovation. With 2,000+ brands, including 52 of the Interbrand 100 companies, and ten offices globally, Khoros powers approximately 500 million digital interactions every day. From social media to online communities and messaging to digital customer care, Khoros helps companies authentically connect with customers throughout their journey.

Contacts

Mandy Mayekawa



[email protected]