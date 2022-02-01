KEO World Appoints Silicon Valley Leader Hernan Lopez Varela as Chief Strategy Officer

Finance veteran brings more than 25 years of industry experience to the company’s growing team

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#B2B–KEO World (KEO), the leading B2B Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) fintech, today announced the appointment of Hernan Lopez Varela as the company’s Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Hernan will lead the company’s efforts to meet the continued demands of KEO’s clients while strategically aligning business focus, branding, and future offerings.

“Hernan’s addition to the executive team is a huge milestone for KEO. When someone like Hernan, who could go anywhere he wants, chooses to come to us, it shows that he believes in what we are doing and sees the opportunity to create something bigger,” said Paolo Fidanza, CEO and Founder of KEO World. “Hernan has worked for some of the biggest names in the industry; he will bring that priceless experience to KEO. His perspective comes from winning companies with incredible branding and innovation and we are excited to have his contributions across all parts of our business.”

Hernan brings more than 25 years of experience in the finance, consumer electronics, digital marketing and services industries. Most recently Hernan served as Head of Finance for Latin America at Apple, where during his tenure, regional revenues doubled. Prior to that, he was the Global Leader for Order to Cash at Yahoo! He also held several leadership roles at Hertz and Air Liquide. Hernan’s extensive industry experience will help speed up the development and expansion of KEO’s supply chain BNPL solution to more businesses across the globe.

“When I met the KEO team, I immediately fell in love with the company’s vision, innovation, and value proposition. I am excited to join such a successful, growing team,” said Hernan. “My background in Silicon Valley’s finance and technology sector with Apple and Yahoo! will enable me to hit the ground running with strategic growth and business development along with taking this growing company to the next level.”

Hernan’s appointment comes after an exciting Q1 for KEO World, which included a seven-year debt facility announcement of up to $500 million from Hayfin Capital Management LLP, and the appointment of Hernán Magariños as the company’s new Chief Corporate Development Officer (CCDO). Stay tuned for more exciting news to come from KEO World in Q2.

About KEO World

Founded in 2020, KEO World is a Buy Now, Pay Later fintech focused on credit solutions and supply financing for small-and-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) via an all-digital B2B enterprise ecosystem in partnership with American Express. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with operations in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and Dominican Republic; KEO currently supports over 16,000 businesses in the U.S. and LATAM.

