Kensington SlimBlade Pro Takes Trackballs to the Next Level

Sleek, Ergonomic, Finger-Controlled Trackball Features Ambidextrous Design, Wired and Wireless Connectivity, Superior Optical Tracking Technology, and Customizable Buttons for the Ultimate Trackball Experience

BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KensingtonWorks—Kensington®, a worldwide leader of desktop computing and mobility solutions for IT, business, and home office professionals and the professionals’ choice, has launched its most advanced trackball ever with the release of the SlimBlade™ Pro Trackball (K72080WW). Leveraging over 35 years of trackball innovation, Kensington’s newest trackball combines precision, comfort and wireless convenience in an advanced controller that offers a sleek, ergonomic design, and dual-hand ambidextrous control.

Ideal for creative professionals, office workers, and prosumers, the plug and play SlimBlade Pro Trackball is PC and Mac® compatible and delivers unparalleled flexibility with the ability to choose between Bluetooth®, 2.4GHz wireless, and wired connection options. Equipped with a rechargeable battery that provides up to four months of uninterrupted usage, the new SlimBlade Pro is a nimble, finger-operated trackball that delivers outstanding accuracy, comfort, and control.

Key features and benefits of the Kensington SlimBlade Pro Trackball include:

Precision Movement with Twist Scrolling – The large 55mm trackball lets users scroll up and down web pages and documents with quick precision via a simple twist.

The large 55mm trackball lets users scroll up and down web pages and documents with quick precision via a simple twist. Ambidextrous Design with Sleek, Low-Profile Footprint – The low-profile shape allows all-day comfort for both right-handed and left-handed users. Compared to a traditional mouse, the SlimBlade Pro requires less desktop space to operate, and requires less hand and wrist movement, making it more comfortable during extended use.

– The low-profile shape allows all-day comfort for both right-handed and left-handed users. Compared to a traditional mouse, the SlimBlade Pro requires less desktop space to operate, and requires less hand and wrist movement, making it more comfortable during extended use. Superior Optical Tracking Technology – Dual sensors accurately track the large 55mm ball, providing highly-accurate and responsive cursor tracking and scrolling, and giving users more precise cursor control.

– Dual sensors accurately track the large 55mm ball, providing highly-accurate and responsive cursor tracking and scrolling, and giving users more precise cursor control. Flexible Control Customization – Free downloadable KensingtonWorks™ software enables users to customize SlimBlade Pro by assigning a wide variety of program functions to each of four individual buttons and four combo buttons.

Free downloadable KensingtonWorks™ software enables users to customize SlimBlade Pro by assigning a wide variety of program functions to each of four individual buttons and four combo buttons. 128-bit AES Encryption – Government-grade 128-bit AES encryption provides enhanced security to deter hackers from monitoring the wireless connection and capturing sensitive information.

“Kensington has been a leader in the evolution and innovation of trackballs for businesses and consumers since the launch of Kensington Turbo Mouse 35 years ago, and the new SlimBlade Pro is truly our most advanced trackball yet,” explained Lisa Schuiteboer-Shuler, Global Marketing Manager, Product Marketing at Kensington. “In addition to being a finger-operated trackball, which ergonomists prefer over thumb-based trackballs for precision and comfort, SlimBlade Pro provides unparalleled flexibility for users. The SlimBlade Pro provides an identical user experience for both left- and right-handed users, can connect wirelessly or via a cable, and its customizable buttons allow users to easily access their most-used functions. It’s the ultimate trackball.”

The Kensington SlimBlade Pro Trackball (K72080WW) is available now in North America through the Kensington Store and its partner sites. For more information about Kensington’s comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions for consumers and businesses, visit www.kensington.com.

Resources

Follow Kensington on:

About Kensington

Kensington is a leading provider of desktop and mobile device accessories, trusted by IT, educators, business, and home office professionals around the world for more than 40 years. Kensington strives to anticipate the needs and challenges of the ever-evolving workplace and craft professional-tier award-winning solutions for organizations committed to providing peak professionals the tools they need to thrive. The company prides itself as the professionals’ choice, and on its core values surrounding design, quality, and support.

In office and mobile environments, Kensington’s extensive portfolio of award-winning products provides trusted security, desktop productivity innovations, professional video conferencing, and ergonomic well-being.

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Kensington is the inventor and a worldwide leader in laptop security locks. Kensington is a division of ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, which designs, manufactures and markets consumer and end-user products that help people work, learn, play and thrive. In addition to Kensington®, ACCO Brands’ widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) can be found at www.accobrands.com.

Kensington is a registered trademark of ACCO Brands. SlimBlade and KensingtonWorks, are all trademarks of ACCO Brands. All other registered and unregistered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2022 Kensington Computer Products Group, a division of ACCO Brands. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Ken Hagihara, APR, Fellow PRSA, MCM



Integrity Public Relations, Inc.



949-768-4423 ext. 101



[email protected]