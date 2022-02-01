Kensington Enhances Productivity in the Office and at Home with Expansion of Laptop Docking Station Portfolio

New Plug-and-Play Thunderbolt™ 4 and USB-C® Docking Stations Turn Laptops and Tablets into Desktop Workstations

BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#4K—Kensington, a worldwide leader of desktop computing and mobility solutions for IT, business, and home office professionals, today announced the expansion of its comprehensive portfolio of desktop connectivity solutions for office and homes with the launch of the SD5760T Thunderbolt™ 4 Dual 4K Docking Station and SD4810P USB-C® 5Gbps Triple Video Driverless Dock. The new plug-and-play docking stations enhance the productivity of professionals working in the office or at home, by enabling them to connect multiple accessories, such as monitors, USB peripherals, and input devices, through a single USB-C® port to turn laptops and tablets into desktop workstations.





SD5760T Thunderbolt™ 4 Dual 4K Docking Station

Designed for the latest MacBooks, Surface devices, and other Thunderbolt™ 4-enabled laptops, the high-speed SD5760T transfers data, video and audio at speeds up to 40Gbps, and provides daisy chain support for SSDs, monitors, and other Thunderbolt™ devices. The 13-in-1 design incorporates two HDMI® ports, one Thunderbolt™ 4 port, one USB-C® 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps port, two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 5Gbps ports, one Gigabit Ethernet port, one audio combo jack, and two UHS-II 4.0 SD and Micro SD card readers.

The SD5760T, which provides up to 96W of dynamic power delivery to power the device and connected accessories, supports up to single 8K through a Thunderbolt™ 4 port, or dual 4K monitors using two HDMI® ports. Zero-footprint mounting and security cable lock slots enable users to maximize desktop space, reduce cable clutter, and protect their investment.

SD4810P USB-C® 5Gbps Triple Video Driverless Dock

Ideal for all USB-C® Windows laptops running Windows 10 or above, the SD4810P is a flexible, feature-rich, plug-and-play solution that provides driverless USB-C® connectivity and delivers data transfer speeds up to 5Gbps. The 11-in-1 design incorporates four USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, two USB-C® 3.2 Gen1 ports, two audio combo jacks, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and can support up to three external monitors through the VGA port, HDMI® 1.4 port, and DP++ 1.2 port.

The SD4810P provides up to 85W power pass-through to quickly charge any Thunderbolt™ 4, Thunderbolt™ 3, USB4®, or USB-C® enabled laptop that supports Power Delivery. Up to 60W power delivery is available for the host laptop using the included power adapter, and an optional 100W USB-C® power adapter provides up to 85W power delivery.

Both SD5760T and SD4810P are covered by three-year limited warranties. Both docking stations support the free Kensington DockWorks™ software which guarantees the fastest, most reliable internet connection, and provides IT managers maximum network monitoring and visibility.

New Four-Port USB-C® Hub and Adapter

Kensington also announced availability of the new CH1200 USB-C® 10Gbps 4-Port Hub. The simple plug-and-play hub enables professionals to connect up to four USB-A accessories, such as thumb drives, trackballs, mice, keyboards, and headsets, to a USB-C® port on a laptop or docking station, at data transfer speeds up to 10Gbps. Compatible with Windows, Mac and Chrome devices, the CH1200 is covered by a two-year limited warranty.

The new CA1020 USB-A to USB-C® M/F Adapter enables newer USB-C® accessories, such as phones, cables, headsets, and hard drives, to be connected to a USB-A port on a laptop, docking station, or charger. The plug-and-play solution provides data transfer speeds up to 10Gbps and support charging up to 5V.

“With the adoption of hybrid and remote work policies on the rise among businesses of all sizes, today’s professionals are becoming more mobile than ever before,” stated Yuji Wakabayashi, Category Marketing Manager at Kensington. “With greater dependence on laptops and tablets for work in the office, at home, and everywhere in between, maximizing the usability of the devices is critical for maintaining productivity. The ongoing expansion of our portfolio of docking stations ensures that our docking stations keep pace with the performance capabilities of the latest mobile devices to maximize the productivity of their users.”

The SD5760T Thunderbolt™ 4 Dual 4K Docking Station, SD4810P USB-C® 5Gbps Triple Video Driverless Dock, CH1200 USB-C® 10Gbps 4-Port Hub, and CA1020 USB-A to USB-C® M/F Adapter are available now in North America through the Kensington store and its partner sites. Learn more about Kensington’s comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions for consumers and businesses, visit www.kensington.com.

Resources: Product Images

Follow Kensington on:

About Kensington

Kensington is a leading provider of desktop and mobile device accessories, trusted by IT, educators, business, and home office professionals around the world for more than 40 years. Kensington strives to anticipate the needs and challenges of the ever-evolving workplace and craft professional-tier award-winning solutions for organizations committed to providing peak professionals the tools they need to thrive. The company prides itself as the professionals’ choice, and on its core values surrounding design, quality and support.

In office and mobile environments, Kensington’s extensive portfolio of award-winning products provide trusted security, desktop productivity innovations, professional video conferencing, and ergonomic well-being.

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Kensington is the inventor and a worldwide leader in laptop security locks. Kensington is a division of ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, which designs, manufactures and markets consumer and end-user products that help people work, learn, play and thrive. In addition to Kensington®, ACCO Brands’ widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) can be found at www.accobrands.com.

Kensington® and DockWorks™ are trademarks of ACCO Brands. All other registered and unregistered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2023 Kensington Computer Products Group, a division of ACCO Brands. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Ken Hagihara, APR, Fellow PRSA, MCM



Integrity Public Relations, Inc.



949-768-4423 ext. 101



[email protected]