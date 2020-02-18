Keller Williams Reports Year-End Results

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#APP–Keller Williams (“KW”), the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count and the U.S. leader in units and sales volume, achieved significant growth and technology milestones, and topped franchise and corporate culture rankings in Q4 ’19 to round out FY ’19.

“We are winning because we’re truly in partnership with our agents through KW Labs,” said Gary Keller, co-founder, chairman and CEO, Keller Williams. “We are in direct contact with them on a minute-by-minute basis. And, it allows us to innovate in real time.”

Keller Williams is home to 159,372 agents in the United States and Canada and 9,945 agents operating outside of the United States and Canada, for a total of 169,317 agents worldwide, as of Dec. 31, 2019.

Leveraging Command, KW’s smart CRM-plus solution, as the communications hub, the new neighborhood-based consumer home-search app experience will also launch in February 2020.

Year-End Technology and Q4 ’19 Industry Highlights

Command, a smart CRM-plus suite of apps hosted on the Keller Cloud platform, was made available in Q1 ’19, and had 116,740 active users, as of Dec. 31. By Q4 ’19 end, agents added 43.4 million contacts.

As of Dec. 31, agents have created a cumulative 627,554 unique designs via Designs, a real estate-centric graphic design app that was released in late Q2 ’19.

As of Dec. 31, agents have tracked a cumulative 786,412 deals across phases of a sales pipeline (appointment, active, under contract, and closed) in the Opportunities app of Command, up 93.3% from Q3 ’19 end.

In Q4 ’19, active users of Opportunities app hit 74,282, up 33.3% from Q3 ’19 end.

In Q4 ’19, Franchise Times ranked KW No. 18 in the annual Top 200 ranking of franchises.

ranked KW No. 18 in the annual Top 200 ranking of franchises. In November, Newsweek ranked KW the No. 1 brand in real estate for customer service.

ranked KW the No. 1 brand in real estate for customer service. In Q4 ’19, Indeed ranked KW No. 1 in its listing of Top-Rated Workplaces for Veterans.

ranked KW No. 1 in its listing of Top-Rated Workplaces for Veterans. In Q4 ’19, Austin Business Journal honored Gary Keller with their Legacy CEO Award.

honored Gary Keller with their Legacy CEO Award. In December, Glassdoor ranked KW No. 29 out of 100 “Best Places to Work” in 2020.

“Agents can now run their entire business inside the Keller Cloud,” said Josh Team, president, Keller Williams. “And as we roll out our new consumer app in February, we’re excited to say that we have the industry’s first end-to-end platform that fully connects consumers and agents. And, it’s built by agents, for agents.”

United States and Canada (production in FY ’19)

As of Dec. 31, agents closed 1,133,311 transactions, up 3.4% over FY ’18.

Agents closed $351.2 billion in sales volume, up 5.7% over FY ’18.

Agents took 749,629 new listings (new market inventory), up 0.5% over FY ’18.

Listings taken volume totaled $263.9 billion, up 3.3% over FY ’18.

Agents wrote 1.2 million contracts (projected closings), up 3.2% over FY ’18.

Contracts written volume was $385.8 billion, up 5.6% over FY ’18.

Keller Williams Worldwide Momentum (production outside the U.S. and Canada in FY ’19)

Keller Williams Worldwide (KWW) is home to more than 9,945 international agents and 226 market centers operating outside of the United States and Canada, as of Dec. 31, 2019.

Agents closed 32,427 transactions in FY ’19, up 20.0% over FY ’18.

Agents closed $4.9 billion in sales volume, up 7.9% from FY ’18.

Agents took 89,669 new listings (new market inventory), up 23.3% over FY ’18.

Listings taken volume totaled $29.7 billion, up 28.1% over FY ’18.

Agents wrote 42,394 contracts (projected closings), up 32.7% over FY ’18.

Contracts written volume was $4.3 billion, up 13.2% over FY ’18.

Outside of the U.S. and Canada, KWW regions include: Argentina; Belgium; Belize; Bermuda; Cambodia; Chile; Colombia; Costa Rica; Czech Republic; Dubai, UAE; France; Greater Shanghai, China; Greece; Honduras; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Jamaica; Japan; Luxembourg; Malaysia; Mexico; Monaco; Morocco; Nicaragua; Northern Cyprus; Panama; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Puerto Rico; Romania; Southern Africa; Southern Cyprus; Spain; Trinidad and Tobago; Turkey; Turks and Caicos; United Kingdom; and Vietnam.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has more than 1,060 offices and 183,000 associates. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States.

In 2019, Fast Company named Keller Williams the No. 1 “Most Innovative Company” in real estate. In 2015, KW began its evolution into a technology company, now building the real estate platform that agents’ buyers and sellers prefer.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit kw.com.

Contacts

Media Contact: Darryl Frost



Email: [email protected]

Phone: 254-466-3627