KBRA Releases Research – CRE Securitization: Transitioning Away From LIBOR

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its CRE Securitization: Transitioning Away From LIBOR report, which covers the issues and challenges faced by commercial real estate (CRE) securitizations due to the cessation of the LIBOR benchmark. The report also outlines some of the issues that KBRA-rated deals may encounter, with a focus on single asset single borrower (SASB) and CRE collateralized loan obligations (CRE CLO) transactions, which represent the bulk of KBRA’s rated CRE securitization exposure to LIBOR.

With LIBOR scheduled to expire at the close of 2021, KBRA continues to monitor its LIBOR-related exposure across multiple asset classes under the operative assumption that floating rate transactions are generally ratable. For reasons explained in the report, KBRA does not expect to engage in widespread rating actions or Watch placements due to the cessation of LIBOR. However, there are a number of hurdles related to the adoption of a replacement rate, including operational challenges, which could prompt rating actions on individual transactions.

KBRA currently rates 96 CRE securitizations with bonds and/or loans indexed to LIBOR, with an aggregate unpaid balance of $41.3 billion. The deals are generally concentrated among floating rate SASB transactions and CRE CLOs. However, there are a number of other exposure areas including single-family rental securitizations, fixed/floating rate exchangeable certificates in conduits issued between 2013 and 2016, large loan transactions, small balance commercial, and Freddie Mac floating rate transactions.

The report also highlights aspects of the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, the assumptive replacement benchmark.

