KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): A Closer Look at State Multifamily Rent Legislation

With the first confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) case in the U.S. on January 21, 2020, the crisis has now reached its sixth month. And while May 2020’s unemployment rate fell to 13.3% from 14.7% in April, for many of the roughly 21 million unemployed Americans, it is going to take some time before labor markets are back on solid footing.

The upshot for multifamily landlords is that many residents may be unemployed or underemployed, which will create cash flow pressure for many building owners. This is particularly true given the state or local ordinances that prevent tenants from being evicted for the failure to pay rent, or subject landlords to rent caps or freezes. On the bright side, renters may be more inclined to renew leases rather than move in today’s uncertain economic environment.

KBRA examined CMBS 2.0 and rated Freddie Mac K-Series deals to identify the locations where much of the securitized multifamily stock is located. KBRA identified four states that accounted for approximately 40% of the total CMBS 2.0 and rated Freddie K Series multifamily universe ($155 billion). The states include Texas ($20.8 billion), California ($19.7 billion), Florida ($12.2 billion), and New York ($11.7 billion).

As state and municipal legislation in the COVID-19 environment has continued to evolve, be revised, and updated, the report seeks to provide some clarity surrounding evictions, rent control, rent caps, freezes, and other rental provisions.

Click here to view the report.

