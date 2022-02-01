Kasey Jones Joins Virtual, Inc. as Newest Managing Director

Jones to Create Innovative Growth Strategies for Virtual’s Clients

WAKEFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Virtual, Inc. today announced the appointment of Kasey Jones as its newest Managing Director. Virtual provides professional services to associations, standards organizations, consortia, advocacy groups, and professional societies.

As a Managing Director, Jones will act as an advisor to a portfolio of clients who are forming, changing, and growing. Virtual’s Managing Directors play a critical role in shaping each client’s strategic direction by offering forward-thinking solutions and expertise. In addition, Jones will develop trusted relationships both with client stakeholders and Virtual team members.

“Kasey is a terrific addition to Virtual’s growing cohort of Managing Directors,” said Greg Kohn, Virtual’s Chief Growth Officer. “Her versatile expertise in growth and development strategies, as well as her ability to foster strong relationships with all those around her, are welcome components to support Virtual’s collaborative approach to driving success across the membership-based organizations that we serve.”

Prior to joining Virtual, Jones was the founder and Chief Growth Strategist of A Better Jones, a business-to-business marketing agency that aims to help B2B startups grow revenue faster. At A Better Jones, Jones specialized as a marketing, personal branding, and growth strategy consultant as well as a mentor and advisor for over 100 startups and small businesses. Jones hosted The Other Side of Sales Podcast, before hosting the High Growth Founders Podcast, which launched in the Top 100 in Entrepreneurship on Apple Podcasts. She also writes the popular High Growth Founders weekly newsletter.

“I’m ecstatic to get started at Virtual,” said Jones. “Throughout my career, I have been someone who is unafraid to step out of their comfort zone or to take calculated risks, and I believe that my own career path and values align with Virtual.”

Jones worked on the presidential campaigns of John Kerry (2004) and Barack Obama (2008), focusing on national strategy for women’s outreach. She then was a Strategic Account Manager at V1 Datacom, before becoming a Market Development Manager and then a Field Marketing and Event Strategy Manager at GoodData. Jones has also been the Director of Business Development at Postano, and the Director of Marketing at Notion, which was later acquired by Jama.

Jones received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Reed College, and she holds a Master of Business Administration from Willamette University.

About Virtual, Inc.

Virtual is a professional services firm that enables organizations to achieve their goals and make their mark on the world. Whether helping an organization go from zero to 800 corporate members in a mere 18 months or extending the reach and impact of an international group dedicated to curing prostate and breast cancer, Virtual provides strategic advisory and execution services that drive real results for technology consortia, standards groups, and associations that are forming, growing, or changing.

Virtual has been named several times as one of The Boston Globe’s “Top Places to Work”, and the firm has been named three times to Inc. Magazine’s list of 5,000 fastest-growing private companies. Virtual is accredited by the AMC Institute, the global trade group that represents the association management industry.

For more information about Virtual, Inc., visit www.virtualinc.com, or call +1 781-246-0500.

