KartRider Rush+ Season 3 Adds New PvP Championship Mode

Ranked Mode Season 3 Kicks-Off with New Karts, Characters, Tracks and More!

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#kartrider–The highly anticipated Season 3 update for free-to-play mobile racer KartRider Rush+ is now live! Opening with a new Ice Throne theme, the update adds the all-new Championship Mode, plus new karts, characters and new challenging tracks.





Championship Mode is open for a limited-time from September 10 through September 22. In this mode, racers can test their skills in 4 v 4 matches against NPC opponents. To become the ultimate champion, teams will need to use their Ultimate Skill and win 5 consecutive matches.

Included with the Season 3 update, racers will be able to ride in style with new karts, including White Knight, Iceball, Emperor’s New Car and more as they get ready to cross the finish line in Ranked Mode Season 3 kicking off today!

A new Weekly Sign-In event will start on September 14. Players who log-in everyday can earn rewards such as K-Coins, Turbo Crystal, L-Decoder, Quick L- Badge and ‘Bluebird’ kart.

New system updates and improvements, include:

Soulmate System: BFF’s with a bond of 500 or more can team up with one friend to become Soulmates and complete quests together to earn various rewards.

Pet Breakthrough System: Racers can Breakthrough pets that have reached Maximum level to increase their stats using 'Super Candy' obtainable through Codes.

Firecracker Item and Free Movement: A new firecracker item can be purchased and used in the My Home setting with friends to increase their Bond, while Free Movement allows players to move around in the background and take pictures more easily.

Additionally, Season 3 Pass will begin on September 21 with new seasonal characters, including Prince Dao and more surprise karts that players can unlock through activities as they earn season points.

Based on the popular online gaming phenomenon, KartRider, KartRider Rush+ is a free-to-play kart racing mobile game delivering all the racing action of its namesake on iOS and Android devices. With gorgeous 3D graphics, KartRider Rush+ offers players robust tracks, karts and game modes, just like its online counterpart accommodating every level, from racing novice to drifting champion.

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

