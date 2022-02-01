Kartrider: Drift’s Preseason Brings Arcade Thrills to Kart Racing Fans on PC and Mobile Platforms

Based On Asia’s Phenomenally Successful Kartrider Franchise, Kartrider: Drift Brings Brand New and Intense Racing Action to Western Audiences in An Easy-To-Play Yet Hard-To-Master Game

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KartRiderDrift–Starting today, KartRider: Drift, Nexon’s highly anticipated free-to-play kart racing party game, is available to download and play on PC and mobile platforms via Steam, Nexon Launcher, iOS App Store, and Google Play.





During Preseason, racers can test their mettle on bright, colorful tracks against PC and mobile racers from around the globe, rendered in stunning Unreal® Engine 4 graphics.

With unique characters and karts, racers have complete control over customization options to express themselves fully and cross the finish line in style! More characters, karts, accessories, and emotes can be unlocked via the Racing Pass, where racers can complete different daily challenges and event challenges. Premium challenges are also available with the purchase of a Premium Racing Pass.

Racers are trained and challenged through a unique License System in a series of meticulously designed courses. In Time Attack Mode, racers can then test their skills to top the leaderboards.

KartRider: Drift brings the deep kart customization that PC and mobile players expect, while delivering arcade-quality racing thrills to casual and seasoned players alike. Now’s the time for players to put the pedal to the metal – download KartRider: Drift and burn rubber!

NOTE FOR EDITORS:



KartRider: Drift’s Preseason launch on January 11 is only for PC (Steam, Nexon Launcher) and mobile (iOS, Android) players.

Playstation and Xbox console players will be able to join PC and mobile racers beginning with Season 1 (S1 launch to be announced at a later date).

Nexon’s KartRider Rush+ mobile racing game, launched in 2020, will continue to operate as a standalone title and does not share cross-play with KartRider: Drift.

Assets: Image | Trailer

Social Media: Twitch / Twitter / Instagram / Discord / Facebook / YouTube

About Kartrider: Drift

KartRider: Drift is Nexon’s new multiplayer kart racing party game, taking inspiration from earlier titles in the KartRider franchise, delivering drift-fueled racing action and featuring multiple game modes and deep kart and character customization in stunning Unreal® Engine 4 graphics. Available on Steam, the Nexon Launcher, mobile (iOS and Android) during Preseason, and with Xbox and PlayStation consoles joining at the launch of Season 1, KartRider: Drift offers free-to-play, online cross-platform play and progression to challenge friends regardless of the platform they choose.

Launched in 2004, the original KartRider was the first title in Nexon’s legendary kart racing series, and subsequently gained huge popularity in Asia and beyond, amassing more than 380 million players during the nineteen years since release. As a franchise, KartRider has established a strong brand across Asian markets and a huge eSports presence in Asia, with an official league starting in 2005. It continues to be the longest-running eSports league to date.

About Nexon America Inc.

Founded in 2006, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

Contacts

North America and LATAM

Brian Klotz, Nexon America



[email protected]

Europe and UK



Heaven Media



[email protected]