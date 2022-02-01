KartRider: Drift Races Into Its Inaugural Season With Console Cross-play Date Reveal

New Gameplay Trailer Showcases the Fun and Customization of KartRider: Drift



Online Racing Action in Season One: New World Arriving March 8

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#kartrider—KartRider: Drift, Nexon’s completely free-to-play kart racing title, announced today its Season One date when consoles will join the online racing mix. Current Preseason PC and mobile racers on Steam, Nexon Launcher, Android, and iOS, will soon be able to compete head-to-head against Xbox and PlayStation players from all over the globe in thrilling, drift-fueled racing. Full cross-platform, cross-play will be available when Season One “New World” arrives on March 8. Season One also brings with it exciting new content – brand new tracks and race modes, a season-long theme, daily player rewards and events, plus many other improvements.





KartRider: Drift isn’t as simple as it may seem! The easy-to-learn, hard-to-master game offers distinct game modes designed to train and challenge new and veteran racers:

In Item Mode , various offensive and defensive items (such as shields, barricades, and nitrous boosts) are collected and can then be strategically deployed to help or hinder other racers on the track in an attempt to cross the finish line first.

, various offensive and defensive items (such as shields, barricades, and nitrous boosts) are collected and can then be strategically deployed to help or hinder other racers on the track in an attempt to cross the finish line first. Speed Mode puts the racer’s drifting skills to the test with no-holds-barred arcade racing and no items to slow racers down. The fastest racer claims the trophy at the podium!

puts the racer’s drifting skills to the test with no-holds-barred arcade racing and no items to slow racers down. The fastest racer claims the trophy at the podium! The License System is a series of courses designed to test a racer’s mettle and raise a player’s skill level. Completing License challenges unlocks unique player items such as karts, characters, and additional tracks.

is a series of courses designed to test a racer’s mettle and raise a player’s skill level. Completing License challenges unlocks unique player items such as karts, characters, and additional tracks. In Time Attack Mode, solo racers can push their skills to the limit to top the leaderboards.

With a dazzling array of unique characters and karts, KartRider: Drift players have complete control over customization options to express themselves fully and cross the finish line in style! More characters, karts, accessories, and emotes can be unlocked via the standard Racing Pass, where racers can complete different daily challenges and event challenges. New premium challenges and rewards are also available with the purchase of a Premium Racing Pass.

While still in Preseason, KartRider: Drift continues to add improvements and make adjustments to the core game experience based on player feedback in an upcoming February 15 game update. Update details will be available on the KartRider: Drift site as the date approaches.

Be sure to follow the official Twitter and TikTok for all the latest game update news and information. KartRider: Drift is available to download and play now on Steam, Nexon Launcher, iOS App Store, and Google Play, and will be available for download on PlayStation and Xbox stores on March 8.

Don’t be left at the starting line – download KartRider: Drift and get YOUR race on!

NOTES FOR EDITORS:

All player progress earned during KartRider: Drift’s Preseason will carry over to Season One.

Nexon’s KartRider Rush+ mobile racing game, launched in 2020, will continue to operate as a standalone title and does not share cross-play with KartRider: Drift.

Assets: Trailer | Image

Social Media: Twitter / TikTok / Twitch / Discord / YouTube / Instagram / Facebook

About KartRider: Drift

KartRider: Drift is Nexon’s multiplayer kart racing party game, taking inspiration from earlier titles in the phenomenally successful KartRider franchise, delivering drift-fueled racing action, featuring multiple game modes and deep kart and character customization in stunning Unreal® Engine 4 graphics. Available on Steam, the Nexon Launcher, mobile (iOS and Android) during Preseason, and with Xbox and PlayStation consoles joining at the launch of Season One, KartRider: Drift offers free-to-play, online cross-platform play and progression to challenge friends regardless of the platform they choose.

Launched in 2004, the original KartRider was the first title in Nexon’s legendary kart racing series, and subsequently gained huge popularity in Asia and beyond, amassing more than 380 million players during the nineteen years since release. As a franchise, KartRider has established a strong brand across Asian markets and a huge eSports presence in Asia, with an official league starting in 2005. It continues to be the longest-running eSports league to date.

About Nexon America Inc.

Founded in 2006, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

Contacts

Brian Klotz, Nexon America



[email protected]