JVC Professional Video now Shipping Award-Winning KY-PZ510 Series PTZ Cameras

New 4K60P HEVC SRT Streaming Cameras Provide SMART Auto-tracking and a Super-wide Field of View With Reduced Latency and Superior Image Quality

WAYNE, NJ, OCTOBER 3, 2022 ― JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, is now shipping its award-winning KY-PZ510 Series PTZ Cameras. As the latest addition to JVC’s CONNECTED CAM™ remote production solutions, the new series includes four models with 4K60P HEVC Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) streaming, perfect for studios, classrooms, corporate settings, event facilities, sports venues and houses of worship. The cameras also feature enhanced SMART auto-tracking that follows one person and can select one of multiple people within its super-wide 80-degree field of view.

The series is comprised of the KY-PZ510 and the NDI® 5-supported KY-PZ510N, each in black and white options. Additionally, the incorporated Vertical Interval Time Code (VITC) with Network Time Protocol (NTP) provides the new JVC PTZ cameras with multi-camera synchronization for seamless live event production.

“We are excited to now have our latest remote production solution available to customers,” says Joseph D’Amico, Vice President, JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation. “In addition to the cameras’ advanced streaming capabilities, new SMART auto-tracking function and incredible field of view, the KY-PZ510 Series PTZ Cameras feature a sleek design and ease-of-use that’s perfect for any application.”

Using the latest HEVC technology, the cameras ensure higher quality video at lower bitrates for remote production over the internet (REMI). The cameras also support H.264 and H.265/HEVC encoding, offering increased compatibility with a variety of hardware and software applications. Furthermore, the 4K60p output via both HDMI and streaming deliver ultra-clear, natural imagery in settings with a lot of movement, such as sports and live events.

The cameras’ super-wide horizontal angle of view (80 degrees) and focal length of 21.8 to 261.8mm are the perfect way to present live-action events as well as the full scope of a classroom, auditorium or house of worship. Additionally, the SMART auto-tracking function of the cameras means that operators can set the camera to focus on and follow one person in the view―such as an instructor, pastor or specific person in a live production.

All models support SRT, which is resilient to bandwidth fluctuations, data loss, and intermittent connectivity, to ensure secure and error-free video delivery over the internet. The cameras also have UVC (USB Video Class) implementation through the USB-C interface, for ubiquitous webcam applications and integration. The KY-PZ510N can also simultaneously output NDI®, SRT, and RTMPS for hybrid local/remote workflows to deliver the highest quality distribution to the world’s most popular CDNs.

Complete details of the KY-PZ510 PTZ cameras are available on the JVC website at http://pro.jvc.com.