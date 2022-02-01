JVC Professional Video Appoints Kelli Matthews as Marketing Manager

WAYNE, NJ, JUNE 6, 2023 ― JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, welcomes Kelli Matthews to its team. An experienced B2B publicist, Matthews will serve as the brand’s Marketing Manager, tasked with developing, implementing and executing marketing strategies for JVC, to maximize the brand’s presence in the rapidly expanding A/V industry. Matthews will join the JVC team on-site at InfoComm 2023 (Booth 4149).

Matthews joins JVC from Konica Minolta Sensing Americas, a leading global manufacturer in the aerospace, automotive and light/display industries, where she held dual roles as marketing specialist and trade show manager. With Konica, Matthews provided support for the company’s social media, website, PR, digital and advertising initiatives, along with trade show and event management. Prior to her time with Konica, Matthews worked in various sales and marketing positions for the Drew Marine Division of Ashland Chemical, as well as Vuarnet and Liz Claiborne.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kelli to the JVC family, and know she’ll be a great asset to our company,” says Joseph D’Amico, Vice President, JVC Professional Video. “Kelli’s experience in marketing automation, trade show management, content creation and advertising planning make her a great addition to the team. We are eager to have her implement her expertise, values and skills, and look forward to her contributions to the brand.”

Matthews graduated from Rutgers University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing, and later from William Paterson University, where she earned her MBA. She is experienced in developing and maintaining marketing materials and coordinating content for social media, advertising, blog and design needs. Matthews will call on her background to help strengthen JVC’s presence throughout the U.S. and Latin America.

“I am delighted to step into my new role as Marketing Manager for JVC Professional Video,” says Matthews. “JVC has an incredible reputation for providing quality products, service and support, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to leverage my experience in marketing to support the brand. I look forward to contributing to the company’s growth within the industries it serves.”