JVC Professional Camcorders add Direct Streaming to World’s Two Largest Social Networking Services

Latest Firmware Adds Exclusive Easy Setup for Facebook and YouTube

WAYNE, NJ, SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 – JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, incorporates additional social media features to its CONNECTED CAM™ 500- and 900-Series camcorders with its latest firmware update. As the first camera manufacturer to provide streaming directly from the camera, JVC’s 500-Series cameras now include SNS video streaming with vertical and square guidelines on the viewfinder to ensure an ideal image capture on a variety of platforms and devices. The company is adding easy setup functionality, allowing GY-HC500 users to stream to Facebook Live and YouTube Live with the click of a button. The firmware also incorporates RTMPS protocol for its GY-HC900 cameras.

“Our forthcoming firmware update further emphasizes our commitment to being a leader in streaming video productions,” says Joe D’Amico, vice president, JVC Professional Video. “As a Facebook Live Solution Partner, JVC is the only company to provide fully integrated Facebook Live streaming directly from a professional camcorder – originally with the GY-HM250, and now also with our CONNECTED CAM500-Series cameras. The new firmware expands on this functionality to include YouTube. This feature makes it possible for everyone from broadcasters and sports teams to event coordinators, businesses and houses of worship to live stream special events, meetings, games and worship services to the largest social networks with greater ease.”

With this update, JVC’s 500-Series cameras can also produce streams in vertical (606×1080 and 404×720) and square (1080×1080 and 720×720) formats. This includes not just safe markers, but actual streams with vertical and square resolutions. Previously available on the JVC GY-HM250, the Easy Setup Facebook Live feature can now also be utilized by GY-HC500 users for real-time broadcasting on individual, business and media pages. This allows users to stream in seconds versus having to type-in and adjust a range of settings beforehand. The new firmware also incorporates an Easy Setup YouTube Live feature, which not only provides direct-to-YouTube capability, but also enables users to schedule streaming with a specified start time.

JVC has also incorporated the RTMPS protocol for its 900 Series cameras. GY-HC900 users can now securely stream to Facebook Live directly from the camera. With this update, the entire CONNECTED CAM line of camcorders is fully compatible with Facebook Live, the world’s largest social networking service’s streaming application.

The new firmware, which also adds various SRT-based streaming updates, such as Forward Error Correction (FEC) and Stream Identifier (ID), will be available as a free download from the JVC Professional Video website at the end of September.