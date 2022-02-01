JVC Adds “Ball On” and “Play Clock” Functions to Acclaimed Sports Coaching and Production Camera

Company’s GY-HC500SPCU and GY-HC500SPCN CONNECTED CAM™ Solutions Now Feature Overlay for Football Applications

WAYNE, NJ, FEBRUARY 28, 2023 – JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, has released new “Ball On” and “Play Clock” functions for its acclaimed GY-HC500SPCU and GY-HC500SPCN CONNECTED CAM™ Sports Coaching and Production Cameras. Available as a firmware update for existing HC500SPC Series users, the solution was added in direct response to requests from all three professional American football leagues and several NCAA conferences. As part of the update, the company has also released a “Clean Video via SDI” function.

With the new “Ball On” graphic, American football leagues and broadcasters will be able to display the yardage of the ball position directly on-screen for coaching applications and viewers. This feature can be set to remain on, which allows offensive and defensive players/coaches to track plays and resulting yardage when reviewing the tapes. Additionally, the “Play Clock” graphic shows a countdown to the time when the play begins or resumes. This feature must be switched on or off as necessary. This allows the offensive coordinator to work with the quarterback and the rest of the offense to ensure that they are able to get the designated play off in time. This can also benefit the defensive players in identifying potential delays when facing an opponent. Finally, “Clean Video” allows for quick and easy on/off control of the overlays on SDI, VF and LCD, simultaneously.

“Incorporating these features to JVC’s already popular sports coaching and production cameras showcases the company’s commitment to providing the best experience possible,” says Dan Skirpan, National Sales Manager, Sports, JVC Professional Video. “These newest overlays will improve workflows and enhance both the coaching and viewing experiences. We look forward to getting these cameras into the hands of more leagues and sports broadcasters as they dive into planning for the forthcoming football season.”

In addition to these newest features, the cameras include additional pre-installed overlay and lower-thirds graphics for a variety of sports, including basketball, baseball, soccer, ice hockey and more. They also have integrated Wi-Fi and full-screen titling options for recorded or streamed video output without an external CG. Further, both models have the unique ability to provide sports graphic overlay with real-time updates via the Sportzcast/Genius Sports SCORELINK devices, a function that is exclusive to JVC. Owners of the GY-HC500SPCN will be able to utilize the graphic overlay within an NDI®|HX LAN workflow environment as well.

The JVC HC500 Series 4K cameras are designed to optimize both image processing and IP performance. With built-in streaming and connectivity options, they offer advanced low-latency. All HC500 Series cameras feature a one-inch 4K CMOS imager and integrated 20x zoom lens with built-in ND filters and manual zoom, focus and iris control rings. Additional features include a four-inch, high-resolution LCD screen for menu navigation; LCOS viewfinder; dual XLR inputs; 3G-SDI and HDMI video outputs; and M.2 drive slot for external SSD recording. With built-in streaming and connectivity options, the cameras provide advanced low-latency video that allows users to stream live video to Facebook and YouTube, increasing the threshold of people consuming the content.

Like all HC500 Series cameras, the sports models can record to SSD (solid state drive) media in 10-bit ProRes 422 at 4K resolution and 50/60p frame rates, when not in NDI mode. The cameras can also record several other native 4K UHD and HD file formats to support a wide range of workflows. For creative flexibility, the cameras record HDR footage in hybrid log gamma (HLG) or 10-bit J-Log modes, and support 120 fps slow-motion HD recording. These features allow for high-quality video playback, giving users the option to highlight or review previously recorded materials from anywhere.

This firmware update will be available starting March 24, 2023.