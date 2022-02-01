Just Dance® 2023 Edition Available Now

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Ubisoft announced that Just Dance® 2023 Edition, the newest installment of the #1 Music Video Game Franchise of All Time,* is now available on the Nintendo Switch™ system, PlayStation® 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

“If You Wanna Party,“ jump into the next era of Just Dance with the all-new dance-on-demand platform, which will fuel players with free content updates on an ongoing basis and even more ways to get moving with the following features:

Online Multiplayer (available on Xbox Series X|S at a later date): For the first time in the Just Dance franchise, players can enjoy the full game online with up to five of their friends or family members from around the world in Online Groups.** All players will be connected to the host’s menu, allowing them to interact with one another through the new emote stickers system, choose songs and hit the dance floor together, no matter where they’re located. Players can continue to enjoy local multiplayer, while Matchmaking in Online Groups will be available in a future update.

New Art Direction and Redesigned User Interface: Jump into a whole new world of Just Dance, complete with a fresh look and feel, intuitive navigation menus and immersive 3D worlds featuring more detailed coaches and dynamic camera movement.

Personalized Recommendations: The new and improved recommendation system offers players personalized playlists and curated songs right at their fingertips.

The new and improved recommendation system offers players personalized playlists and curated songs right at their fingertips. Progression and Rewards: Players can move up in the ranks with the brand-new progression system, allowing them to earn in-game points for each completed dance. These points will go toward unlocking new rewards, such as customizing dancer cards for the first time in Just Dance! Players can personalize their dancer card to fit their own personality by modifying the avatar, background, border, name badge and alias. They can also redeem points to receive emote stickers, which can be used to communicate with other players in Online Groups.

Just Dance ® +: Party all year long with Just Dance+, the new subscription-based streaming service, and access an ever-growing catalog of more than 150 songs from previous Just Dance installments. Additional exclusive songs and all-time favorites will be added to the service throughout the year, and players can enjoy a free one-month trial with every copy of Just Dance 2023 Edition.

Free Content Updates: Just Dance will provide regular, ongoing updates so players can expect new game modes, songs and themed seasons for years to come!

Just Dance 2023 Edition will also introduce new artist collaborations, including an exciting partnership with international pop sensation Ava Max. Players can now dance along to her latest chart-topping hit, “Million Dollar Baby,” using original choreography created by Max for Just Dance. The singer, who will release her sophomore album Diamonds & Dancefloors on January 27, has amassed more than 12.4 billion global streams since her breakthrough 2019 single, “Sweet but Psycho,” which is also featured in the game this year.

In addition, GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will return to the game. “I’m excited to be partnering with Just Dance 2023 Edition this year with my song, ‘Therefore I Am,’” said Eilish.

The full track list features 40 new songs and universes, from chart-topping hits, viral internet phenomena and original songs, including:

“If You Wanna Party” by The Just Dancers

“Anything I Do” by CLiQ Ft. Ms. Banks, Alika

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

“Boy With Luv” by BTS Ft. Halsey

“Bring Me To Life” by Evanescence

“CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!” by Justin Timberlake

“Danger! High Voltage” by Electric Six

“Disco Inferno” by The Trammps

“drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Dynamite” by BTS

“Good Ones” by Charli XCX

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

“I Knew You Were Trouble” by Taylor Swift

“Locked Out of Heaven” by Bruno Mars

“Love Me Land” by Zara Larsson

“Magic” by Kylie Minogue

“Majesty” by Apashe ft. Wasiu

“Million Dollar Baby” by Ava Max

“MORE” by K/DA Ft. Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns & Seraphine

“Numb” by Linkin Park

“Physical” by Dua Lipa

“Psycho” by Red Velvet

“Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons

“Rather Be” by Clean Bandit Ft. Jess Glynne

“Sissy That Walk” by RuPaul

“STAY” by The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“Sweet but Psycho” by Ava Max

“Telephone” by Lady Gaga Ft. Beyoncé

“Therefore I Am” by Billie Eilish

“Top Of The World” by Shawn Mendes, from Sony’s “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”

“Toxic” by Britney Spears

“Walking On Sunshine” by Top Culture

“WANNABE” by ITZY

“Watch Out for This (Bumaye)” by Major Lazer, The Flexican, FS Green & Busy Signal

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” by Cast From Encanto

“Playground” by Bea Miller

“Witch” by Apashe Ft. Alina Pash

“Woman” by Doja Cat

“Wouldn’t It Be Nice” by The Sunlight Shakers

“Zooby Doo” by Tigermonkey

Additionally, the Just Dance® 2023 Controller App turns your smartphone into a controller with its phone-scoring technology, which allows up to six players to dance without any additional accessories, available for free on iOS and Android.

For the latest information on Just Dance 2023 Edition or the Just Dance Controller App, please visit justdancegame.com. Follow Just Dance on Twitter @justdancegame and use hashtag #JustDance.

*Source: NPD, GfK & GSD – July 2022

**Internet connection and subscription to console’s online services required.

About Just Dance Developed by Ubisoft Paris,† Just Dance is the #1 music video game franchise of all time, with more than 80 million copies sold since 2009 and more than 140 million players worldwide. †Associate Ubisoft studios include Pune, Shanghai and Mumbai, as well as Room 8, an external studio. About Just Dance Controller App The free Just Dance Controller App enables players to use their smartphone to play the game without any peripherals or added console cameras. The app transforms the player’s smartphone into a motion sensor that tracks the accuracy of their moves and allows them to navigate through the game. About Ubisoft Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six®, The Crew®, Tom Clancy’s The Division® and Watch Dogs®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2021–22 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,129 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

©2022 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Just Dance, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.

