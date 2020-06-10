Jolie Balido and Tina van der Ven Announce Establishment of Marketing-Communications Firm NewStar Media

Independent, women-owned marcom firm providing strategy, branding, public relations, crisis management, digital marketing, social media and graphic design

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#newstarmedia–Jolie Balido and Tina van der Ven today announced their establishment of NewStar Media, a full-service marketing-communications firm helping corporate, institutional and nonprofit businesses and organizations build and protect their brands and drive revenue growth. The seasoned strategists are noted for utilizing a creative, pragmatic approach to analyzing business and sales infrastructures to deliver strategies and programs that drive corporate objectives and operational transformation.





The minority, women-owned firm leverages its institutional foundation and business acumen to deliver on core competencies that include business-development strategy, public relations, branding, crisis management, corporate social responsibility, graphic design, analyst and investor relations, media training, digital marketing and social media. The team’s 40+ years of combined marketing and crisis management experience through all types of economic cycles uniquely positions them to serve clients in today’s business environment.

Balido is recognized for founding national marketing-communications firm Roar Media during the financial crash of 2008, and growing the firm to become ranked as South Florida’s third-largest agency by revenues and number of employees before selling her majority ownership in 2019. Similarly, from 2006 through 2017, van der Ven directed regional business-development, marketing and communications for global powerhouse law firm Greenberg Traurig, supporting the firm’s continued market growth and leadership.

Said Balido: “I founded and grew my first marcom firm in 2008 – one of the most challenging economic times in recent history – by helping clients identify and seize the market opportunities. Now, after co-founding NewStar Media during another uniquely challenging moment in history, Tina and I are applying our proven experience and expertise to deliver big-agency expertise better, smarter and more cost efficiently.”

Said van der Ven: “My institutional background helping position BigLaw firms, major healthcare entities and Big Four accounting firms for success through all types of business, financial and reputational challenges gives me a unique perspective in helping clients achieve their goals. Jolie and I leverage our data- and market-driven approach as part of the customized client-first service we deliver.”

Balido began her communications career in the 1990s as a staff writer with The Miami Herald covering business, government, and breaking news. She later worked in marketing-communications leadership positions on the agency and client sides before establishing her first firm in 2008.

van der Ven has dedicated her marketing career, which spans almost 20 years on the client and corporate sides, to elevating branding and business growth for global professional-services firms, leading corporations and health care institutions. Beyond Greenberg Traurig, her background includes serving as a healthcare marketing consultant with Ernst & Young and Enzyme, Inc., and as a clinical researcher at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

About NewStar Media

NewStar Media is a full-service, independent, women-owned marketing-communications firm helping corporate, institutional and nonprofit clients achieve their business goals. The agency provides local, national and international clients with personalized marketing-communications programs that include business-development strategy, public relations, crisis management, social media, community relations, website development, graphic design, analyst and investor relations, media training, and digital marketing. More information is available at www.newstarmedia.com.

