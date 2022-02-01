JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers of ABC’s The Bachelorette Launch Wedding Invitation Suite Designed Exclusively with The Knot

Inspired by Their Own Wedding Invitations, JoJo and Jordan’s Romantic Invitation Suite is Now Available for Couples to Shop and Customize on The Knot Invitations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Knot, an authority in wedding planning, advice and products, today announces the launch of an exclusive invitation suite designed by JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers of ABC’s The Bachelorette. The couple, who first partnered with The Knot to create their wedding registry collection in 2020, teamed up with The Knot again to design their wedding invitations, and today unveils their shoppable suite. Their vineyard-inspired Romantic Setting suite features three different illustrations—rustic vineyard, mountain and traditional barn—and can now be customized and purchased exclusively on The Knot Invitations.

The Knot Invitations offers couples a one-stop shop for hundreds of affordable, customizable invitations and stationery designs for every unique wedding style. Couples can request free samples of any design to see the invitations in person before making a final selection. The Knot Invitations’ expert design team is available to provide design assistance to couples to edit their selection and achieve a one-of-a-kind look.

Inspired by their upcoming vineyard wedding, JoJo and Jordan’s shoppable invitation suite, Romantic Setting, mirrors the style of their own invitations and includes three illustrated designs to choose from: rustic vineyard, mountain setting or traditional barn. It also features a flowing script font, and details of sprigs and olive branches, incorporating elements of nature and simplicity.

Couples can now shop the Romantic Setting suite via The Knot and customize the invitations to suit their own wedding style. The suite includes all wedding stationery needs, from invitations (complete with enclosure cards, envelope liners, response cards and stickers), to save-the-date cards, and wedding shower invitations. It also extends to programs, menus, table numbers, guest books, favor gift tags and thank-you cards.

“Using The Knot throughout our wedding journey was a no-brainer. From inspiration and ideas to wedding vendors, personalized wedding websites, registries, invitations, guest list management and more, The Knot is a one-stop shop for all your wedding planning needs,” said JoJo Fletcher. “We had such a great experience creating our registry in 2020, that we couldn’t wait to work with The Knot team to design our invitations. Jordan and I loved how creative and fun the process was, and were thrilled with the final product, which captured the elegant and romantic yet down-to-earth vibe of our wedding. We’re so excited other couples can now shop the suite inspired by our own.”

Couples can also shop JoJo and Jordan’s hand-picked registry collection, featuring items from The Knot Registry Store such as patio furniture, home decor items, kitchen and entertaining essentials, and even gifts for pets. Additionally, their registry includes experiences like travel adventures and date nights, and tickets to professional sporting events like NFL, MLB, and WNBA games, plus the X Games and the US Open, which are available exclusively in The Knot Registry Store.

About The Knot



The Knot is an authority on wedding planning and advice, offering a seamless, all-in-one solution—from finding inspiration and local vendors to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries, invitations and more. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 wedding planning website TheKnot.com and #1 iOS and Android mobile app The Knot Wedding Planner, The Knot national wedding magazine, and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: Facebook.com/TheKnot and @TheKnot on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

