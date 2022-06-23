Join Nextech AR at the Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK Livestream on June 23, 2022

CEO Evan Gappelberg and President Paul Duffy will be live at 1:00pm EST

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEXCF #3DModels—Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services is pleased to announce that Nextech AR Solutions CEO Evan Gappelberg and President and Chairman of the Board Paul Duffy will join the “NEXT SUPER STOCK Live!” event hosted by the Wall Street Reporter.

They will discuss corporate updates, new contract growth, the spinout of augmented reality spatial mapping platform ARitize Maps and provide a Web 3.0 demo.

Livestream Details

Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022



Time: 1:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)



Attend here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=50Ps0tMXez4

This event is a follow up to livestream events from the last several weeks:

June 16 – Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg discusses the ARitize Maps spinout and answers questions from investors. Watch a replay of the event – click here

June 8 – Nextech AR President, Paul Duffy provides a presentation of the ARitize Maps product. Watch the replay of the event – click here

Earlier this month, Nextech AR announced that they have entered into a binding letter agreement (the “Agreement”) which outlines the general terms and conditions of a proposed transaction pursuant to which PC 1, a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), will enter into a business combination pursuant to which it shall acquire the assets of ARWAY (the “Transaction”). The principal asset of ARWAY is an application currently called ARitize Maps, a No-Code Web Based end to end Metaverse Creator Platform. The Agreement was negotiated at arm’s length and was effective as of June 1, 2022.

Nextech AR invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts to attend the livestream on Thursday June 23, 2022.

The livestream will also be archived and available for replay. NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! is Wall Street Reporter’s flagship investor conference series featuring presentations by a select group of companies which are at key inflection points, and at the threshold of explosive growth.

About ARitize Maps

ARitize Maps is a mobile app, all-in-one no code real-world Metaverse creation tool, with self-generating augmented reality (“AR”) mapping solutions for consumers and brands alike. The ARitize Maps offering will be paired with a no-code web based Creator Portal and SDK to form the Metaverse Experience Builder Platform (MEBP), launching to early adopters in July 2022. Creators can map, author and publish various Metaverse experiences ranging from wayfinding, to an array of AR experiences for exclusive branded activations. Learn more about ARitize Maps – click here

Watch the ARitize Maps tradeshow demo video – click here

With the ARitize Maps mobile app, anyone can spatially map their location within minutes, and populate it with interactive 3D content, augmented reality navigation, audio, text, images and more. Nextech provides a number of pre-loaded 3D objects, and creators can also upload their own OBJ/GLB files, and create their own 3D objects to populate their Metaverse. The platform has a Visual Position System (“VPS”) which Nextech refers to as Mapping and Localization where users can map and enable VPS in any area through the platform. Occlusion, Depth Sensing and segmentation are also available. Users can share their Metaverse with others, creating a new level of immersive interactivity for social, branding, advertising, gaming and more Metaverse experiences.

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions is the engine accelerating the growth of the Metaverse. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily and affordably ARitize (transform) vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the Metaverse. Our platform agnostic tools allow brands, educators, students, manufacturers, creators, and technologists to create immersive, interactive and the most photo-realistic 3D assets and digital environments, compose AR experiences, and publish them omnichannel. With a full suite of end-to-end AR solutions in 3D Commerce, Education, Events, and Industrial Manufacturing, Nextech AR is in a unique position to meet the needs of the world’s biggest brands and all Metaverse contributors.

Nextech funds the development of its AR and Metaverse growth initiatives through its e-Commerce platforms, which currently generate most of its revenue. Nextech’s e-commerce platforms include: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon. These e-commerce platforms serve as an incubator for developing and testing Nextech’s leading edge AR, AI and machine learning applications for powering next-generation e-commerce technology.

