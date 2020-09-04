Joe’s Produce Gourmet Market Celebrates 75 Year Anniversary

LIVONIA, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#75years–Joe’s Produce Gourmet Market is now owned and operated by the grandson of Gaspare, Joe Maiorana, who prides the thriving market on being the destination for the highest quality meats and produce in Wayne County, MI.

75 years ago, Gaspare Maiorana bought an apple orchard in Livonia, Michigan where he sold apples and seasonally grown produce to friends and neighbors.

What began then as humble beginnings is now an award winning gourmet market that welcomes guests from all over metro Detroit.

Joe credits his grandfather and father with creating their gourmet market to be the foundation for safe, healthy food selections to meet the needs of the local community. The market has built a reputation for having incredibly high standards for only offering the finest choices in produce, meats, seafood, house-made gourmet entrees, hearth-baked breads, and desserts, and fine wines.

In addition to its best-in-class food and wine selections, the market employs chefs, bakers, and culinarians, all of whom have a true passion for food and who are meticulous at their jobs.

Some of the unique offerings that customers truly love are the restaurant quality meals to-go, safe curbside grocery pickup, online grocery ordering with delivery soon to come, and locally sourced meats and produce.

Joe’s also highlights its unique offerings at special wine dinners, seasonal events held at the store location, and at catered parties and events throughout metro Detroit.

To learn more about Joe’s Produce Gourmet Market and to begin your shopping experience, visit https://www.joesproduce.com where party trays, gift baskets, and gift certificates can be ordered.

Joe’s Produce Gourmet Market is located at 33152 W Seven Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 and can be contacted through its website or by calling (248) 477-4333.

Contacts

Yvonne Haddix



(248) 477-4333



Joe’s Produce Gourmet Market