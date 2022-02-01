J&J Worldwide Services Names Ed Casey as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and Doug Kollme as Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–J&J Worldwide Services (“J&J” or “the Company”), a leading provider of mission-essential preventative maintenance activities to critical U.S. Federal Government sites around the globe, welcomes industry veterans Ed Casey and Doug Kollme as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Financial Officer, respectively.

Casey joins J&J after serving as CEO of IDEMIA’s North American business, prior to which he served as COO and acting CEO of Serco Group Plc. Casey brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience leading large organizations, with success driving strategic and operational excellence. Kollme, an experienced CFO of several successful government service companies, including CVP, The Buffalo Group, and InfoZen, adds remarkable experience leading finance teams as well as a wealth of industry experience and best practices.

“I am excited to welcome Ed and Doug to J&J,” said Steve Kelley, Chief Executive Officer of J&J. “Their previous experiences as senior leaders in the government services industry will be tremendously valuable as J&J continues its growth as a leading provider of preventative maintenance services to critical U.S. Federal Government facilities.”

Michael Lustbader, a Managing Partner of Arlington Capital Partners and J&J Board member, said, “We have known both Ed and Doug for quite some time, and have closely followed the success they’ve had throughout their careers. We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with them at J&J, and are pleased to expand our partnership with Ed, who has been a valuable addition to the board of Tyto Athene, another Arlington portfolio company. Expanding the leadership team at J&J underscores our continued excitement in this unique platform and positions the company for its next phase of growth.”

In his new role, Casey will work closely with the J&J Board and executive management team in driving overall corporate strategy and execution.

“I have been impressed by J&J’s fifty-year track record of excellent customer service and commitment to quality, and I look forward to working with Steve, Doug and the rest of the team to continue the Company’s strong record of growth,” said Casey.

Kollme will have responsibility for the overall financial performance of the Company and oversight of functional areas including financial planning and analysis, program control, accounting, contracts, and treasury, as well as serve as a key member of the senior executive leadership team.

“I am thrilled to join J&J as Chief Financial Officer,” said Kollme. “I am eager to work with the rest of the management team to continue to build on the Company’s success and further the execution of our customers’ critical missions.”

Casey and Kollme join a growing team of seasoned professionals that have recently joined J&J as the Company continues its transition from a founder-owned business. Recent additions include:

– Norman Bishop, VP of Corporate Development, who was most recently Head of Global Mergers and Acquisitions at Cubic Corporation

– Christopher Demers, Head of Human Resources, who previously led HR activities at companies including VMware, Apple, Dell, and the Home Depot

– Chris Holden, VP of Business Development, who was most recently VP of Business Development for PAE’s Global Mission Services

J&J Worldwide Services

J&J Worldwide Services is a leading outsourced solutions provider to the United States Federal Government through its Healthcare and Medical Solutions, Mission Support Solutions and Engineering Solutions segments. The Company’s single, unified objective is to provide best-in-class quality and cost-effective solutions with a focus on meeting the needs of customers. J&J has built a 50-year legacy supported by a more than 2,500 employee global workforce in over 270 locations in ten countries. The Company helps maintain bases and government facilities in the U.S., Germany, the Philippines, South Korea, Guantanamo Bay, and other countries.

