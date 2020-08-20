Jim Cook Joins Seek Now as Vice President of Sales

Despite pandemic, tech inspection network continues rapid growth with leadership team expansion

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TeamGreen—Seek Now, a disruptive, technology-driven company that has revolutionized multiple property-related industries including services to the Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance industry and visual marketing services for the real estate industry, has appointed Jim Cook as vice president of sales. Cook will oversee the enterprise sales organization and drive strategic initiatives for the organization’s growth in the insurance and visual capture areas.

Cook brings a deep amount of industry experience, having spent over 25 years building and managing sales organizations across the country. Cook’s tenure includes sales roles at LexisNexis, Verisk, and Digital Recognition Network, and most recently worked as senior vice president of sales and marketing with Enservio where he spent his time solving property claims processing challenges.

“The culture and strategic vision of Seek Now drove my desire to become a member of the organization,” said Cook. “My long career in the insurance industry, including my ability to manage multiple types of sales cultures and teams, will allow me to adapt and execute ideas quickly. I’m exceptionally excited to play a part in the changes we will make across multiple industries.”

Cook’s immediate focus at Seek Now will be building sales teams and channels within the real estate marketing and insurance verticals.

“The significant growth within our Seek Now markets fuels the addition of Jim Cook to help us build multilayered relationships with our customers. Jim plays a critical role as we mature as an organization, serving as a long-term partner for the industries we serve,” said Russ Carroll, CEO of Seek Now. “The world has changed dramatically this year and having an industry veteran like Jim lead critical conversations about what we’ve done to elevate our business continuity is a massive gain.”

