Jigx Adds Former Nike COO Eric Sprunk to Board

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jigx, mobile application development SaaS, announced that Eric Sprunk, former Nike COO, General Mills, and Bombardier board member, has joined the Jigx Board of Directors.

Mr. Sprunk brings a proven track record of delivering outstanding financial results, creating shareholder value, and building high-performance teams to the Jigx board. During his successful tenure at Nike, he was known for modernizing the operations and technology groups to form faster more agile technology responses. Additionally, he brings years of board experience across of range of retail and corporate boards. He will support Jigx leadership in ongoing efforts to bring cost-effective, flexible mobile application development to companies of all sizes.

“The mobile application market was valued at $187 Billion in 2021 and is expected to experience a 13.4% CAGR through 2030,” said Mr. Sprunk. “However, building applications has traditionally been laborious, time-intensive, and expensive. I am thrilled to join this group of talented, passionate people and take mobile application development to the next level.”

Jigx is mobile application development software as a service that enables companies to build beautiful, useful, native mobile applications quickly and cost-effectively on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and Android. Jigx-based applications drive revenue and customer loyalty.

After its initial customer cohort, including Motul and LifeFlight Australia, successfully launched commercial applications, Jigx made its SaaS platform broadly available to a new cohort of customers. Additionally, within a week of making the first version available, 40 of the world’s leading software solutions companies signed up to gain access to develop mobile applications for their customers and work with Jigx. This number continues to grow daily.

In addition to joining the Board of Directors, Mr. Sprunk invested in Jigx. His funding adds to the Series A funding previously received from FUSE.vc, with a post-money valuation of $45 million.

Jigx was founded in 2020 by Adriaan van Wyk, former CEO of K2 technologies software, and Grant Dickenson. Aggravated by the frustrating experience of many mobile applications, van Wyk and Dickenson assembled a stellar team of co-founders and software engineers to build a software environment that helps companies reduce the cost of building native mobile applications while making them beautiful, useful, and enjoyable. Jigx’s mission is to help brands build mobile apps that users love.

