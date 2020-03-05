Jetwave Wireless Expands With New Dedicated New York City Area Office

New Regional Facility Provides Buildouts for Shows, Local Rental Inventory and Instant/On-Site Customer Support

ALEXANDRIA, VA, MARCH 5, 2020 – Jetwave Wireless announces a major company expansion with the opening of its brand new, New York City-area facility, dedicated to productions throughout the region. Now in its fifth year, Jetwave is an industry leader in production wireless and communications, providing equipment and support for the broadcast, live events, location sound, film and entertainment industries. Located in Norwood, New Jersey, the new 5,000-square-foot regional office is just a 35-minute car ride from Manhattan. This enables Jetwave to easily build shows and keep inventory local to the New York City market.

The New York office is comprised of teams for live events and rentals, as well as sales and integration. Already a major player in the New York production market, Jetwave Wireless founder Jim Dugan has been working in Times Square and neighboring studios for more than 20 years. Included among the company’s latest credits is New Year’s Eve 2020, for which five New York-based TV networks utilized its services. With this latest expansion, Jetwave can now service a wider breadth of clients and events.

“The New York City metropolitan market is incredibly important to our business model; being able to build a local shop is a game changer for us and our clients in the region,” says Dugan. “I founded Jetwave with the idea of doing something different with RF and pushing innovation in the production wireless space. Our new support location affords Jetwave the ability to provide instant/on-site customer support in Manhattan and throughout the tri-state. The day-to-day operations will be managed by Josh Flower, who has a very firm grasp on the live production market in New York.”

Among Jetwave’s sales and integration department’s expertise are engineering, technology, spectrum and repair services. This includes spectrum and technology analysis, consultation, licensing planning and reporting. The team can also assist with design, installation and support of complete broadcast and theater facilities; arena tour systems and mobile radio systems; as well as project management, scope discovery, commissioning and service/repair.

Similarly, Jetwave offers a wide array of expertise in its live event and rentals business, such as project management, system design and on-site managed services and staffing. With the company focus centered on distribution of RF and IP services over fiber, Jetwave’s services include RF-over-fiber, matrix intercom, AES67 and Dante networking. Complete designed package options largely focus on an anything, anywhere concept. The company also provides a complete range of turnkey show-ready solutions for live events with a crew to manage the services. From concept to deployment, Jetwave will work with the client every step of the way.

All New York-area sales, rentals and support services will be overseen by a local team, led by Flower. “Jetwave is the best production wireless team in the world for television production, live events and RF studio integration; I am excited to lead the New York City area team,” says Flower. “I look forward to growing the business and working with an incredible group of talented individuals, including my friends and industry veterans, Mel Cubero and Nathan Beare.”

Since joining Jetwave in 2017, Flower has worked alongside his colleagues to build the company’s matrix communication capabilities and help increase its renowned Distributed Antenna Systems for a centralized RF model. Having worked in the live events industry for more than 20 years, Flower got his start with theater productions, later touring with artists such as U2, The Cure, Interpol and Walking with Dinosaurs in various capacities. In 2006, Flower became lead RF and communications engineer at Wireless First, helping develop the company’s deployment standards and packages. He also coordinated many live broadcast events, such as the NBA All Star Game, the CMT and MTV Awards and an inauguration concert at the Lincoln Memorial. Following Clair Global’s acquisition of Wireless First in 2010, Flower continued leading RF and comms in addition to serving as project manager and EIC for worldwide events. He also coordinated R&D projects, such as the company’s Fractal Antenna and RF-over-Fiber system. Among the many New-York area events that Flower has overseen are 9/11 Memorial Services, Thanksgiving Day Parades, Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lightings and Fourth of July Fireworks Spectaculars. Flower will continue to bring this expansive expertise to new and existing clientele in the region.

ABOUT JETWAVE WIRELESS

Jetwave Wireless is a production wireless and communications company that provides equipment and support for the broadcast, live event, location sound, film and entertainment industries. The company’s equipment can be found on international stages, such as halftime shows, inaugurations and musical tours, as well as at a majority of the major broadcast studios seen on television today. Jetwave Wireless services has a rental and live events group, providing wireless microphones, IEM/IFB and intercom racks; RF consulting; frequency coordination, and FCC licensing. The company also has a sales and integration group that focuses on design, integration and commissioning of all major production wireless brands. As an innovator and leading expert in the field of Distributed Antenna Systems, Jetwave Wireless has also been designing and developing manufactured products in partnership with Wisycom SRL.





