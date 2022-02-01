JETRO to Showcase 14 Japanese Startups at Disrupt 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accelerator–The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) will host 14 innovative Japanese startup companies in-person at Disrupt 2022, hosted by TechCrunch, from October 18th to 20th, 2022. Representatives from the startups will demonstrate their products and services throughout the technology conference at the JETRO Japan Pavilion, located at Moscone West: Level 1, Booths F16-F23 & G14-G20.

This year, JETRO will feature startups from across a range of fields, including AR, legal tech, enterprise technology, EdTech, and more. To prepare for the event, JETRO provided mentoring to the participating startups, with a focus on LinkedIn networking and pitch creation and delivery.

JETRO will be hosting 2 pitch sessions on the Showcase Stage in the exhibit hall on Tuesday, October 18 at 3:30-4pm and Thursday, October 20 at 1-1:30pm. Each session will feature 7 companies, and each company will have 3 minutes to pitch their product to the audience.

Exhibitors:

Acompany (AutoPrivacy): Privacy law compliant APIs that enable users to develop personal data sharing systems for enterprises even without the knowledge of privacy laws

(AutoPrivacy): Privacy law compliant APIs that enable users to develop personal data sharing systems for enterprises even without the knowledge of privacy laws Adansons : Data programming tool for error analysis of training results with unstructured data

: Data programming tool for error analysis of training results with unstructured data BoostDraft : Novel document editor that accelerates legal drafting

: Novel document editor that accelerates legal drafting DeepX : Unique and universal technology platform driving digital transformation in the construction industry

: Unique and universal technology platform driving digital transformation in the construction industry Graffity (Leap Trigger): Mobile multiplayer AR shooting game

(Leap Trigger): Mobile multiplayer AR shooting game Hivix (Lingo Mii): A platform for English language learners and educators to visualize pronunciation using AI technology

(Lingo Mii): A platform for English language learners and educators to visualize pronunciation using AI technology I’mbesideyou : The only company specializing in AI analytics for online conversation

: The only company specializing in AI analytics for online conversation KJ COMMONS (The Beats): Human emotion-based sharing app to connect the world through emotion and music

(The Beats): Human emotion-based sharing app to connect the world through emotion and music Potlatch (SnowX): The first NFT marketplace in virtual reality – experience a VR-native 3D shopping experience

(SnowX): The first NFT marketplace in virtual reality – experience a VR-native 3D shopping experience Retreat : Building an end-to-end corporate offsite planning SaaS for distributed/hybrid teams

: Building an end-to-end corporate offsite planning SaaS for distributed/hybrid teams RevComm (MiiTel): Cloud IP-phone powered by revenue intelligence and AI

(MiiTel): Cloud IP-phone powered by revenue intelligence and AI ZEALS : Chat Commerce is a platform provided by ZEALS that allows consumers to engage with brands, purchase products and make reservations

: Chat Commerce is a platform provided by ZEALS that allows consumers to engage with brands, purchase products and make reservations ZeBrand : A brand-building platform built to help emerging businesses build, grow, and manage their brand strategy and image

: A brand-building platform built to help emerging businesses build, grow, and manage their brand strategy and image ZenmuTech (QueryAhead): A Secure Computation solution that processes information in encrypted form

For more information or to schedule a meeting with one of the Japanese exhibitors, contact Will Ferguson at [email protected].

For more information on TechCrunch Disrupt 2022, visit their homepage HERE.

About JETRO: JETRO is the Japanese government agency responsible for promoting trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. JETRO provides support and assistance to American companies entering the Japanese market and to Japanese companies expanding overseas. JETRO was established in 1958 and has more than 70 offices around the world, including six offices in the USA. JETRO provides a wide range of services, including timely market intelligence, extensive business development support, and relevant business events, all designed to encourage business partnerships between American companies and Japan.

Contacts

Will Ferguson, JETRO San Francisco, [email protected]