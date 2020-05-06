JetBlue to Honor 100,000 Healthcare Workers with Pairs of Roundtrip Flight Certificates

Through May 15, JetBlue invites customers to nominate their JetBlue Healthcare Hero for a chance to receive roundtrip flights for two for future travel

New York’s Hometown Airline® will salute healthcare workers and first responders in the Big Apple with a low altitude flyover tomorrow, May 7 at 7 p.m. ET

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today launched JetBlue Healthcare Hero, which will honor 100,000 healthcare workers with roundtrip flight certificates for two to anywhere JetBlue flies.

JetBlue will also bring the Clap Because We Care movement to the skies with a three aircraft, low altitude flyover salute above New York City tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET. The flyover will include the airline’s three New York-themed special liveries honoring the Fire Department of New York (FDNY), New York Police Department (NYPD) and all who live in and love New York (I LOVE NY/Empire State Development).

“JetBlue’s mission of inspiring humanity is stronger now more than ever,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue. “We applaud the healthcare workers who are helping us get through this challenging time and inspiring humanity along the way. This is an opportunity for us to fly it forward and show our appreciation for the heroic efforts of medical professionals, first responders and public servants – not just here in our home of New York but around the country as well.”

Nominate Your JetBlue Healthcare Hero

To kick off the program, JetBlue is donating pairs of roundtrip flight certificates for 10,000 healthcare workers at the Mount Sinai Health System, including their Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island campuses, as well as at NYC Health + Hospitals, the largest public healthcare system in the United States with more than 70 locations across the city’s five boroughs.

JetBlue is now calling on customers to thank the healthcare heroes in their life – from doctors and nurses, to pharmacists, therapists, social workers, public health administrators and more – by nominating them for a chance to receive one of 90,000 pairs of roundtrip flight certificates for two to use when the time is right. Starting today through May 15, 2020, customers can submit a brief description of why they are nominating their healthcare hero (a). For more information and full terms, please visit jetblue.com/healthcarehero.

JetBlue Crewmembers Invited to Celebrate Their Own Healthcare Heroes

Over the past 20 years, first responders have been at the heart of JetBlue. Many retired police officers, firefighters, EMTs, nurses and military personnel are actively employed across the airline. With this camaraderie in mind, JetBlue is providing its almost 23,000 crewmembers with roundtrip flight certificates to gift to the healthcare heroes in their life.

JetBlue Brings Clap Because We Care Movement to the Skies Thursday, May 7 at 7 p.m. ET

Every night, New Yorkers take to the streets at 7 p.m. to applaud the efforts of healthcare and essential workers near and far. Tomorrow, JetBlue will take the Clap Because We Care movement to new heights by flying its three New York-themed liveries at a low altitude over the Big Apple during the evening clap. The aircraft, I Heart Blue York, co-branded in partnership with Empire State Development with the I LOVE NY; Blue Finest, dedicated to the New York Police Department; and Blue Bravest, honoring the Fire Department of New York, will make an appearance over New York City between 7-8 p.m. tomorrow evening.

The flyover is being operated at no cost to JetBlue. The airline thanks its partners at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, JetBlue Air Line Pilots Association, CarbonFund.org and a fuel provider. JetBlue also thanks NYC Emergency Management, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration for their incredible logistics support to make these flights happen, on top of all of their support of JetBlue during this pandemic.

Continuing to Support the Medical Community

JetBlue remains firmly committed to its mission of inspiring humanity by helping to get healthcare workers and much-needed supplies to the places where they are needed most.

To-date, JetBlue has flown more than 1,400 medical professionals to New York City and other destinations to help in relief efforts. Additionally, the airline has donated one million TrueBlue points to transport Red Cross personnel and disaster relief volunteers, along with 7,500 books and online educational resources to kids in need. Recently, JetBlue worked with Mercury Medical to fly 2,400lbs of cargo containing 2,500 disposable CPAP devices to New York State, in addition to the Ricky Martin Foundation, Project Hope and Charity Stars to fly critically needed personal protective equipment (PPE) to Puerto Rico for distribution in dozens of hospitals. to fly critically needed PPE down to Puerto Rico for distribution in dozens of hospitals. The airline has also donated cots, blankets and Mint amenity kits to Mount Sinai hospitals throughout New York to help keep their medical professionals rested in between shifts. JetBlue’s crewmembers are also paying it forward, coordinating donations of snacks to hospitals in Broward and Palm Beach counties and local food banks.

JetBlue is New York’s Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers a year to nearly 100 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights. For more information, please visit jetblue.com.

In order to participate by submitting an entry as a Nominator in the Sweepstakes, they must be a legal resident of the contiguous 48 United States, including the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, 16 years of age or older at the time of entry. The person nominated (“Nominee”) must be a legal resident of the contiguous 48 United States, including the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, 18 years of age or older who is an Eligible Healthcare Worker, Public Health Worker, or First Responder who are actively serving on the frontlines of the Covid-19 response at the time of entry.

