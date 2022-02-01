Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis Set to Co-Host and Executive Produce Roku Original “Honest Renovations” for The Roku Channel

Produced by High Noon Entertainment, Mexican Spitfire and 3 Arts Entertainment, “Honest Renovations” follows Alba & Mathis as they renovate the homes of deserving families while having candid conversations about the trials and triumphs of parenthood

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced the greenlight of an all-new Roku Original series, “Honest Renovations,” hosted by Jessica Alba, Actress and Founder of The Honest Company, and Lizzy Mathis, Founder & Editor of The Cool Mom Co. Alba and Mathis will also serve as executive producers for the series. “Honest Renovations” will feature eight, one-hour episodes and kick off production later in 2022. The series is produced by High Noon Entertainment (“Fixer Upper,” “Good Bones”), Mexican Spitfire and 3 Arts Entertainment and executive produced by Alba, Mathis, Michael Rotenberg, Dunia McNeily, Oly Obst and Scott Feeley.

As working mothers and entrepreneurs, Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis are all too familiar with the challenges and pressures of parenting. Bringing a bold twist to the home improvement genre, “Honest Renovations” follows Alba and Mathis, as they help deserving families complete the home renovations of their dreams and confront issues about parenting through candid conversations.

Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Alternative Originals, Roku: “As we continue to build momentum for Roku Originals, we are proud to partner with Jessica, Lizzy, and the teams at 3 Arts and High Noon on ‘Honest Renovations.’ Jessica and Lizzy’s compassion, mixed with no-nonsense approach to parenting, will offer our viewers a fresh, relatable, and bold twist on the home renovation genre.”

Jessica Alba, Host & Executive Producer, “Honest Renovations”: “Becoming a parent was exciting, scary and confusing all at once. Parenthood is the most transformative life experience, and no matter how much you think you’re prepared; you never really are. I can’t wait to share the stories of the special families and their incredible home renovations with viewers on The Roku Channel.”

Lizzy Mathis, Host & Executive Producer, “Honest Renovations”: “Parenthood turned my world upside down – it filled my cup with so much love and at the same time, tested my patience in ways I couldn’t have imagined. It’s a uniting experience every parent can relate to! That’s why I’m so excited to bring the stories of these deserving families to The Roku Channel and execute truly life-changing home makeovers to help make life as a new parent a little more functional in ‘Honest Renovations.’”

High Noon Entertainment, an ITV America company, is a leader in unscripted television specializing in formats and character-driven, lifestyle programming. Known for such revered, long-running series as HGTV’s Fixer Upper and TLC’s Cake Boss, other High Noon series include home restoration hits Good Bones, Farmhouse Fixer with Jonathan Knight, Unsellable Houses and Bargain Block, as well as Nat Geo Wild’s Dog Impossible, with upcoming series for platforms and networks including Netflix, Amazon, Food Network and Discovery, among others. For more information, please visit highnoontv.com.

“Honest Renovations” joins the expanding slate of Roku Originals. The Roku Channel is the exclusive home of Roku Originals. From award-winning scripted entertainment and engaging documentaries to new breakout unscripted series, Roku Originals gives viewers free access to bold, fresh entertainment from the biggest names in Hollywood. Half of the top 10 on-demand titles by reach on The Roku Channel in 2021 were Roku Originals.

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. In Q4 2021, The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people. The Roku Channel was a top five channel on the Roku platform in the U.S. by active account reach in Q3 and Q4 2021. Today, The Roku Channel features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs and over 275 free live linear television channels in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners. In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs and can be accessed internationally in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

