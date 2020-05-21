Jeffrey Flug Joins Strax Networks Inc. to Serve on Board of Directors

NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Jeffrey Flug, former president of Union Square Hospitality Group, board director of Shake Shack Enterprises and Wall Street veteran, has joined Strax Networks Inc., a technology company that specializes in spatial computing and augmented reality. He will serve on the board of directors and will be based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Flug was instrumental in Shake Shack’s meteoric growth, evolution, and expansion from its first location in Madison Square Park, NYC, to the beloved national chain it has become. Mr. Flug also served as CEO and Executive Director for Millennium Promise, a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to end extreme poverty and malaria in Africa and help reach the UN’s Millennium Development Goals, a set of challenges aimed at reducing global poverty. He is a well-known Wall Street executive with over 25 years of leadership and management experience primarily in the financial industry, as well as in the non-profit sector.

Mr. Flug brings his broad base of financial experience, strategic planning, and unique understanding of complex industries to Strax Networks Inc., where he will help guide the strategic direction of the company and introduce their technology to new markets.

“I am excited about joining the Strax Networks board of directors,” said Jeff Flug. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members and company management to advance its truly innovative Augmented Reality product across many industries.”

“Jeff’s history of innovation, execution and successful investing, along with his strong track record in new business models, helps Strax Networks remain on the cutting edge as we move forward in new industries,” said Eric Singleton, co-founder of Strax Networks Inc.

“Jeff is a world class leader and brings a wealth of financial acumen and business knowledge to us. He is an honored addition to our board and a stellar team,” said Alan Mariotti, CSO and board member of Strax Networks.

Strax Networks Inc. is changing the way visual content is experienced around the world. Via our StraxAR™ platform, we offer simple, informative, interruption-free, and rapid time-to-value augmented reality experiences for partners and their customers, delivering revolutionary speed and accessibility. View, learn, and discover a world beyond your everyday reality as StraxAR™ opens new doors of perception and expression. For more information visit Strax Networks Inc. at www.straxnetworks.com.

Media Contact:

Alan Mariotti

415-212-8542

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeffrey-flug-joins-strax-networks-inc-to-serve-on-board-of-directors-301063387.html

SOURCE Strax Networks Inc.