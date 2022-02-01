Jebbit Releases New Zero-Party Data Innovations Enabling Brands to Create More Personalized Shoppable Commerce Experiences

Zero-party data company introduces a suite of self-serve privacy-safe, interactive customer engagement solutions to drive sales

With the demise of the cookie and the recent privacy changes by Apple & Google that have restricted third-party tracking options, brands are facing increasing pressure to capture and use their own zero-party data. To address this shift, Jebbit has introduced a suite of new customer engagement solutions, including Jebbit Custom Domains, which empowers brands to create their own custom domains (URLs) right from Jebbit’s Zero-Party Data Platform. This will allow Jebbit experiences to be hosted by the brand’s own domain instead of Jebbit’s, thus enabling first-party cookie tracking. This can all be set up within minutes without any code and does not require any additional outside support from Jebbit.

Key benefits of the Custom Domains feature include:

Clients get to white label their Jebbit experience URL so that any URL link is on-brand and adherent to any and all brand guidelines.

Because clients own this domain, they can implement first-party cookies for tracking and segmentation. This is key because as third-party cookies face their demise, first-party cookies are becoming more critical for organizations.

Clients can also now easily optimize against Jebbit events on Facebook because the custom domains will be owned and verified by our clients.

“I think the most exciting part about Custom Domains is how it allows the online shopping experience to be a true extension of our brand,” said Sarah Fish, Senior Manager, Acquisition Marketing at Samsonite. “By eliminating that third-party feeling when collecting customer data, Jebbit Custom Domains allows us to create an end-to-end Samsonite experience, right down to the URL. This is incredibly important in ensuring how we continue to build out our first-party data strategy and leverage all the marketing tools at our fingertips to maximize how we interact with our customers online and deliver an enjoyable shopping experience.”

Other new innovations Jebbit has introduced to support personalized shoppable commerce experiences include:

Jebbit Hotspots – an online visual lookbooks tool. Hotspots appear within Jebbit quizzes and experiences as a dot that can be placed on top of specific elements within images to provide additional information to shoppers. When the shopper hovers over or clicks on the Hotspots, a modal will appear and provide them with more information on the product (product name, description, “buy now” page, etc.).

Jebbit’s Lightbox – offers a great way to collect data and welcome visitors to a brand’s site by greeting visitors based on their needs and interests and allows brands to capture sales leads, collect zero-party data, and increase conversion by driving the shopper to what they want.

Product Carousel – rather than a stacked or grid layout for products, it’s just like a carousel ride by giving shoppers the ability to scroll as they shop. Lets users scroll right or left to view various products. On mobile, they can even swipe left and right. The Product Carousel layout has flexible design and style options, enabling businesses to customize it and make it an extension of their brand.

“White labeling the Jebbit experience links is something that enterprise clients care about. If the quizzes and experiences that our clients create look and feel like “their brand” – so should their domain URLs,” said Jebbit CEO Tom Coburn. “As the third-party cookie goes away and new privacy regulations are being continually introduced, more and more brands are using Jebbit’s compliant, high engagement experiences to gather zero-party data about their customers in order to enhance the customer journey. By offering Custom Domains and other shoppable commerce options like Hotspots, Lightbox, and Product Carousel, we are empowering our clients to provide an even higher-touch, more personalized shopping experience that will strengthen the bonds between brands and their online shoppers.”

About Jebbit

Jebbit is the world’s first zero-party data platform. The Jebbit Platform enables anyone to quickly build beautiful interactive experiences that capture first-party, declared data. From simple lead forms or surveys to more robust experiences like product matches and personality quizzes, the Jebbit platform drives high engagement by providing consumers with immediate value in exchange for relevant information about their motivations, interests, and preferences. Jebbit’s clients, including Shiseido Group, ASICS, Live Nation, The Clorox Company, and Bliss use the company’s platform to understand their consumers better and drive revenue. To learn more visit https://www.jebbit.com or follow us on Twitter and Linkedin.

