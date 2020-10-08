Jean-Paul “JP” Colaco Joins WarnerMedia as Head of Advertising Sales

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WarnerMedia announced today Jean-Paul “JP” Colaco as the head of Advertising Sales. With a dynamic history spanning advertising, technology and media, Colaco will lead the Advertising Sales organization at a time when the market is evolving rapidly. He will oversee a team of talented leaders focused on continuing to monetize the very important linear ad inventory driven by the well-positioned WarnerMedia linear networks and the vast existing digital products. In addition, Colaco will further build out advanced ad solutions, products and branded storytelling capabilities for the greater portfolio of entertainment, news and kids brands. He will report to Tony Goncalves, head of WarnerMedia’s Commercial businesses, including Ad Sales, Distribution, Otter Media, Home Entertainment and Content Licensing.

“ JP is a well-respected, proven leader who brings with him a fresh perspective about the connection between the customer journey and advanced advertising,” said Goncalves. “ He understands our vision as a company – that in embracing moments of great change and taking risks, we can create a better customer experience around our brands. He joins a world-class team and together they will further strengthen WarnerMedia’s position as a leader in sales.”

Colaco added, “ I am thrilled to be joining WarnerMedia, one of the best storytelling companies in the world with an unparalleled array of global brands and franchises. It is humbling to be part of the team creating the next generation of advertising experiences alongside our incredible brand partners. We are in the midst of the next chapter of media transformation and advertising is a critical component to the fabric of the ecosystem. We have the opportunity to connect marketing messages to consumers, winning over their hearts and minds, in innovative ways that have never been done before. I am excited to join this talented team and collectively build a customer-centric advertising experience delivering powerful and relevant brand messaging across platforms.”

The WarnerMedia Ad Sales leadership team of Amit Chaturvedi, Revenue Operations and Product Management; Katrina Cukaj, Ad Sales Strategy and Network Partnerships; Joe Hogan, Sales and Client Partnerships; and Amy Leifer, Operations and Services, will report directly to Colaco.

Colaco joins WarnerMedia with an extensive, diverse background in sales from start-ups to major media and tech organizations. It is that experience that will help guide the launch of HBO Max’s new AVOD offering next year while retaining WarnerMedia dominance in the core ad business.

Colaco’s career accomplishments include his most recent role at Apple where he led the Americas for the rapidly growing Apple Search Ads business. Apple’s Search Ads business is now in 60 countries. While at Hulu, he grew annual sales from zero to $500 million, earning the recognition of IAB Sales Team of the year. He was responsible for business development at Vessel, which was sold to Verizon in 2016, and helped expand Radio Disney across the US and globally. Colaco also served on the board of directors at the global media and content company Corus Entertainment.

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others, as well as Xandr’s suite of advanced advertising solutions designed to help to improve advertising for brands, publishers, and consumers. WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Contacts

Media Contact:



Jennifer Toner



[email protected]

(M) 917-558-6379