JBL Professional by HARMAN Announces Extended Seven-Year Warranty for Select Portable PA Systems

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — HARMAN Professional Solutions, the global leader in audio, video, lighting and control, today announced that select JBL Professional Portable PA systems are now backed by an extended seven-year warranty, effective from the original purchase date, ensuring existing and future purchases receive unmatched protection. Applicable products include EON ONE Compact, EON ONE MK2, EON700 Series and PRX ONE portable PA systems.

This industry-leading warranty is a product of JBL’s continuous dedication to quality components and testing that includes a standard 100-hour acoustic stress test, a battery of aging and drop tests and a wide range of stringent, global electronic testing and certification procedures.

Under the new warranty program, starting April 1, 2022, JBL Professional will repair or replace products meeting warranty coverage for seven years from the original purchase date. The extended warranty program applies to all product components, except batteries, which continue to include a robust, three-year warranty.

“With more than 75 years of JBL Professional loudspeaker innovation and exhaustive equipment manufacturing, testing and optimization; we are thrilled to extend this new warranty to our global portable PA customer base,” says Craig Lambrecht, JBL Professional Director of Portable PA products. “Extending our warranty reinforces JBL’s unrivaled commitment to world-class customer service and second-to-none satisfaction.”

Full terms and conditions are outlined on warranty cards provided with each applicable JBL Professional Portable PA product.

For more information, please visit: jblpro.com/7-year-warranty.



ABOUT HARMAN PROFESSIONAL SOLUTIONS

HARMAN Professional Solutions engineers and manufactures audio, video, lighting and control (AVLC) products for entertainment and enterprise markets, including live performance, audio production, large venue, cinema, retail, corporate, education, government, hospitality, broadcast and more. With leading brands including JBL Professional®, AKG®, Martin®, AMX®, Soundcraft®, BSS Audio®, Crown®, dbx Professional®, DigiTech® and Lexicon Pro®, HARMAN Professional delivers powerful, innovative and reliable solutions that are designed for world-class performance. HARMAN Professional Solutions is a Strategic Business Unit of HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. For more information, visit http://pro.harman.com/.



ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.



