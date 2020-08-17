JBL Professional Announces New VTX B28 Subwoofer

Dual 18-inch subwoofer complements JBL’s flagship VTX A-Series loudspeakers, offering powerful bass with flexibility for any application

NORTHRIDGE, Calif.—HARMAN Professional Solutions, the global leader in audio, video, lighting and control systems, today announced the JBL VTX B28 subwoofer.

The VTX B28 is JBL Professional’s next-generation dual 18-inch subwoofer, designed to complement the company’s flagship VTX full-range sound reinforcement systems, and capable of delivering uncompromised low-frequency performance, even for the most demanding shows on the planet. Differential Drive® technology endows the drivers with exceptional performance, while patented SlipStream™ port technology offers improved airflow and reduced audible turbulence at any operating level.

The VTX B28 houses a new, Integrated rigging system that follows in the footsteps of the innovative and well-received A8 and A12 rigging designs, and allows the B28 to be suspended in omnidirectional or cardioid arrays of up to 16 enclosures. The rigging and a comprehensive collection of tour-tough accessories make the B28 a flexible solution for both mobile and installed sound system applications. The B28 integrates seamlessly with HiQNet Performance Manager™ and Line Array Calculator (LAC) software, and features the same industrial design as A- and B-Series loudspeakers, giving the entire system a cohesive look.

“The VTX B28 is our new premium subwoofer, and a perfect addition to VTX Series line array systems,” said HARMAN Professional Product Manager George Georgallis. “As with the B18 subwoofer, we started by taking the best aspects of the previous-generation S28 and G28 and improving performance. Then we optimized the design for a dual 18-inch system, and the result was the B28. We worked very hard to ensure the B28 could meet the most demanding applications, but also focused on configurability, a full suite of accessories, and software applications to make the B28 a solid investment and an outstanding performer for tour sound providers and rental companies.”

At the core of the B28 are two JBL Differential Drive 2288H-M 18-inch woofers, engineered for improved linearity, efficiency and extra-long excursion. The combination of the 2288H-M drivers and the large, central, flared port deliver superior low-frequency output without distortion or artifacts—even at elevated SPL. FEA-optimized integral bracing eliminates inter-cabinet standing waves, improves rigidity, and simplifies the structural design to create the lightest, yet strongest, possible product.

With versatile mounting and configuration options, the B28 fits seamlessly into any system. The streamlined, two-point rigging system uses integrated levers and locks, avoiding traditional quick release pins and retaining cables that can get damaged or lost, or limit the potential configurations. This enables the B28 to be stacked vertically or horizontally, using the independent sets of feet on the bottom and sides, while the spring-loaded design ensures there is no rattling during operation. Universal M20 mounts interface with supported VTX accessories for constructing complete ground stacked arrays. NL4 connectors on both the front and rear of the unit enable convenient wiring in standard or cardioid configurations.

Additional Details

We invite you to learn more about the new JBL VTX B28 subwoofer and its suite of supporting accessories. We also invite you to explore what’s possible from HARMAN Professional in the wide variety of applications we support.

ABOUT HARMAN PROFESSIONAL SOLUTIONS

HARMAN Professional Solutions engineers and manufactures audio, video, lighting and control (AVLC) products for entertainment and enterprise markets, including live performance, audio production, large venue, cinema, retail, corporate, education, government, hospitality, broadcast and more. With leading brands including JBL Professional®, AKG®, Martin®, AMX®, Soundcraft®, Studer®, BSS Audio®, Crown®, dbx Professional®, DigiTech® and Lexicon Pro®, HARMAN Professional delivers powerful, innovative and reliable solutions that are designed for world-class performance. HARMAN Professional Solutions is a division of HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. For more information, visit http://pro.harman.com/.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

© 2020 HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated. All rights reserved. Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson are trademarks of HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated, registered in the United States and/or other countries. AKG is a trademark of AKG Acoustics GmbH, registered in the United States and/or other countries. Features, specifications and appearance are subject to change without notice.