JBL® Elevates the Gaming Experience With the Launch of the JBL Quantum Range at CES 2020

JBL will bring the most accurate and immersive sound experience to new and experienced players with its first-ever gaming headsets and PC speakers.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CES 2020–When it comes to competitive gaming, sound is survival – and JBL knows great sound. Today at CES, the company unveiled the first-ever JBL headset range and PC speaker designed exclusively for gamers, featuring the JBL QuantumSOUND Signature™. The JBL Quantum Range delivers immersive audio quality and pinpoint accuracy to provide a true competitive advantage. From the thrill of tracking enemies in FPS games, to engaging in epic MOBA battles, the JBL Quantum Range amplifies victories with a sound experience that transforms each headset into a crown for the everyday champion.





With seven headset models available, from wired to wireless and affordable to professional level, the range includes options for both casual and competitive gamers. The JBL Quantum 300, JBL Quantum 400, JBL Quantum 600 and JBL Quantum 800 feature the newest JBL QuantumSURROUND™sound technology powered by the JBL QuantumENGINE™PC software. This allows gamers to experience virtual worlds in added dimensions by adding the height channels that replicate a much wider, realistic spatial soundstage to facilitate next-gen cinematic game immersion. The flagship JBL Quantum ONE takes sound to the next level, built exclusively with JBL QuantumSPHERE 360™ sound technology. This feature uses proprietary algorithms and integrated head tracking sensors, so competitive gamers can hear enemies and movements around them like never before.

“Our world-class team of acoustic engineers worked tirelessly to define the most accurate soundscape in gaming,” said Pascal Van Laer, Vice President and General Manager, Headphones and Wearables at HARMAN. “During the design process we tested extensively with gamers around the world to develop the most advanced predictive algorithm, making every game immersive and every gamer more competitive. The JBL QuantumSURROUND™ technology is engineered to outperform the most popular spatial sound technologies available for gaming headsets today.”

All headsets in the JBL Quantum Range have multi-platform capabilities for seamless connection to PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, mobile and VR. The JBL Quantum Range incorporates best-in-class flip-up or detachable boom microphones with echo cancelling technology, which enables users to focus on voice rather than background noises to ensure crystal clear communication. The JBL Quantum Range also features PU leather-wrapped memory foam ear cushions on the JBL Quantum 100, JBL Quantum 200, JBL Quantum 300 and JBL Quantum 400 models, and premium leather-wrapped memory foam ear cushions on the JBL Quantum 600, JBL Quantum 800 and JBL Quantum ONE models. No matter the model, each of the headsets provide players with long-lasting quality and comfort for marathon sessions.

Complementing JBL’s gaming headset line-up is the JBL Quantum DUO speaker, which pairs JBL’s proprietary surround sound with Dolby Digital to provide a PC gaming speaker that goes deeper into the action. Players can easily pinpoint incoming fire, hear enemies creeping up from behind or feel the roar of explosive action with JBL’s QuantumSOUND Signature™. Exposed drivers and tweeters deliver incredible sound clarity, ensuring that users never miss a step, shot or jump during gameplay. The JBL Quantum DUO’s unique lighting effects supercharge the gaming rig, allowing players to choose from a variety of color options and lighting patterns to visualize the beat. Stay focused on the next epic gaming moment with the JBL Quantum DUO’s plug-and-play intuitive volume and lighting controls. Like the rest of the JBL Quantum Range, the JBL Quantum DUO is fully compatible with any gaming system, including PC, Mac, Windows and gaming consoles – effortlessly connect with audio-in and USB.

The JBL Quantum Range will be available for purchase at major retailers and on JBL.com starting April 2020. The JBL Quantum headsets will be priced from $39.95 – $299.95 and the JBL Quantum DUO will be available for $149.95. More information on the JBL Quantum Range can be found at JBLQuantum.com.

JBLQuantum Range Feature Set by Product: Product Features Product JBL Quantum 100 JBL Quantum 200 JBL Quantum 300 JBL Quantum 400 JBL Quantum 600 JBL



Quantum 800 JBL Quantum ONE Price $39.95 $59.95 $79.95 $99.95 $149.95 $199.95 $299.95 JBL QuantumSOUND Signature™ X X X X X X X JBL QuantumSURROUND™ X X X X JBL QuantumSPHERE 360™ X DTS Headphone 2.0 X X X X JBL QuantumENGINE™ – PC Software X X X X X Headset Design Wired Over-Ear Wired Over-Ear Wired Over-Ear USB Wired Over-Ear Wireless Over-Ear Wireless Over-Ear USB Wired Over-Ear Connectivity 3.5mm 3.5mm PC Splitter 3.5mm + USB Audio Adapter 3.5mm + USB 3.5mm + 2.4GHz Wireless 3.5mm + 2.4GHz Wireless & Bluetooth 5.0 3.5mm + USB Boom Mic X X X X X X X Integrated Head Tracking Sensor X Game-Chat Balance X X X X Noise Control Passive Passive Passive Passive Passive ACTIVE Noise Cancellation ACTIVE Noise Cancellation

HARMAN at CES 2020



Visit the HARMAN showcase during CES 2020 for demonstrations of the company’s latest technology and products from all divisions. The HARMAN experience showcase is located at the Hard Rock Hotel. Follow HARMAN online during CES 2020.

ABOUT JBL



JBL creates the amazing sound that shapes life’s most epic moments. From iconic events like Woodstock and concerts at Madison Square Garden, to games at Yankee Stadium and weekend road trips, JBL elevates listeners’ experiences with award-winning audio that lets them make the most of every moment. With unmatched professional credentials and over 70 years of delivering industry leading innovation, JBL is the authority in engineering superior sound.

ABOUT HARMAN



HARMAN International (harman.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, LTD., designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.

