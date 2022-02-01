JB Capital Announces Investment in Virtual Reality Entertainment Company, Positron

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JB Capital, an alternative credit manager investing in areas of the market underserved by traditional banks, announces its investment in Positron (Positron Voyager Inc.), a leading virtual reality (VR) entertainment company based in Los Angeles, CA.

Positron is effectively changing the movie-watching experience with its immersive cinematic experiences on Voyager® VR chairs, the first full-motion platform designed for cinematic VR. With a variety of premium features like VR headsets, 360-degree motion, scent dispensers, haptic feedback, and more, Voyager® is carefully crafted to take the VR viewing experience to new heights.

“We are just at the beginning of the transformational affects that virtual reality is having on entertainment and cinema,” said JB Capital Founder Jeremy Hill. “The team at Positron is at the heart of creating remarkable experiences for consumers across the globe.”

Positron is expanding into its own VR content production, to offer turnkey immersive packages. The company has been building a world-wide network of cinematic XR Cinema centers with Voyager® chairs, partnering with some of the biggest names within the industry; having partnered with the likes of Disney, Universal, DreamWorks and a variety of others. Positron’s XR Cinema experience is currently available in cities around the U.S. with additional locations in France, Australia, and Taiwan.

“We are ecstatic about having Jeremy and his team at JB Capital onboard,” said Positron Founder and CEO Jeffrey Travis. “Through their support and guidance, we will have the opportunity to expand our goal to bring the magic of immersive storytelling to audiences using cutting-edge technology, resulting in a one-of-a-kind cinema viewing and VR experience.”

About JB Capital

JB Capital provides creative, tailored solutions through the provision of capital, strategy and operational support to facilitate growth strategies for well managed companies. JB Capital partners have more than four decades of combined real estate, capital markets and investment banking experience. As a result, JB Capital offers a level of expertise, counsel and resources often times not available to smaller private companies. For more information, visit the website at www.jb-capital.com.

About Positron

Positron is an immersive entertainment and technology company. Positron produces and distribute premium cinematic VR experiences and films, on our award-winning patented Voyager VR motion chairs featuring haptics and scent. Positron XR Cinemas featuring the motion chairs and award-winning content are in over a dozen locations around the globe, in museums, theaters, and tourist destinations. Named by Fast Company as a “Top 10 VR/AR Company”, Positron leads the industry for seated immersive experiences. For more information, visit http://gopositron.com

