Jane Expands Executive Team with the Appointment of Laura Ravo as Chief Operating Officer and Krista Kochivar as Chief Financial Officer

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jane, a curated boutique marketplace featuring the latest in fashion trends, accessories, home decor, children’s clothing and more, is undergoing a transformation from a deals platform to a boutique marketplace destination. This will include shifting the brand from running a smaller selection of 3-day deals to carrying everything the boutique customer would hope to find in one place. To accomplish this, Jane is building out an entirely new tech stack as well as structuring a C-suite of industry leaders. With the recent announcement of the new Chief Technology Office and Chief Marketing Officer, Jane is excited to also welcome Laura Ravo as Chief Operating Officer and Krista Kochivar as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately, reporting to CEO Joana McKenna.

As the newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, Laura Ravo brings with her an extensive background in retail management and operations. Prior to joining Jane, Laura served as the COO of Strand Bookstore. Previously, she also held the positions of VP and Head of Retail at The Body Shops and VP, Head of Store Operations at Oakley.

Laura’s appointment couldn’t have come at a more opportune time, as she will help guide the company through this transformative period. In this newly created role, Laura will lead the growth of Jane’s marketplace ecosystem, including marketplace operations, merchandising, seller acquisition & onboarding, business operations & strategy, channel partnership, and customer experience.

“These exciting changes to our executive team are key to Jane’s transformation and scale and our conviction in our future progress,” said Joana McKenna, CEO at Jane. “Laura’s role will help us to deliver world-class customer experiences and catapult Jane as the go-to boutique marketplace for sellers and customers. Laura is well-known and highly-regarded in the retail industry and for good reason. She has delivered breakthrough business impact throughout her career while fostering a positive culture. I know she will do the same at Jane!”

The transition from a deal site to a boutique destination is a significant growth enabler, and will require increased strategic investments. Jane is excited to introduce Krista Kochivar as its new Chief Financial Officer to guide Jane through this exciting phase. Krista brings more than 20 years of experience in financial planning and analysis and operational finance, and has a proven track record of driving growth and building high-performance finance teams at publicly-traded companies.

Joana commented, “Krista is a deeply talented finance executive and will be an invaluable addition to the Jane leadership team. She not only brings the expertise needed to run our finance organization, but she has a critical understanding of what it takes to drive growth and operational excellence. I am excited to work closely with her as we execute the next phase of Jane’s journey.”

About Laura Ravo



Laura Ravo is an accomplished executive with nearly 30 years of retail and operations experience. She most recently served as the COO at the iconic Strand bookstore in NYC, the largest independent bookstore in the country. Leveraging her leadership skills and authentic approach, Laura has developed some of the highest performing teams in global retail. Her scrappy determination (or grit as she likes to call it), her endless curiosity, and very humanistic approach (or grace as she likes to call it) have been the cornerstone of her leadership success. Laura has held increasingly more senior management roles in some of the most prominent brands, both in department stores and specialty retail, including Macy’s, L Brands, LensCrafters, Oakley and The Body Shop.

About Krista Kochivar



Krista Kochivar joined Jane.com as CFO in August 2022 with over 20 years of public company accounting, finance and M&A experience. Most recently Krista served as the CFO of Global Traffic Technologies, a Vontier operating company (NYSE: VNT). Prior to Global Traffic Technologies, Krista held key investor relations roles and led Corporate Finance and M&A teams at Fortive (NYSE: FTV), Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Krista holds her CPA and a Bachelors of Science with Accounting and Finance emphasis from Montana State University.

About Jane



Founded in 2011, Jane is a boutique marketplace featuring the latest in women’s fashion trends, accessories, home decor, children’s clothing, and more. With an industry-leading e-commerce platform, Jane empowers small businesses around the country – both online sellers and brick and mortar shops – and helps customers stay on trend, all at amazing prices. Featuring hundreds of new products every day, Jane has everything you need to live your best, most stylish life. Seven-time Inc. 5000 winner, Jane is also ranked on the Utah Business Fastest Growing Companies and the Financial Times America’s Fastest-Growing Companies 2022 list. To learn more, please visit Jane.com, download the app in the Apple or Google Play Stores, or follow along on Instagram.

