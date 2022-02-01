Jane.com Appoints New CTO to Drive Transformation of Its Marketplace

The online retailer sets goal of moving to a full-fledged third-party marketplace

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jane, a curated boutique marketplace featuring the latest in fashion trends, accessories, home decor, children’s clothing and more, today announced David John Smith has joined the executive team as Chief Technology Officer. Smith joins Jane to help transform the business away from a three-day flash deal marketplace to an evergreen model where sellers can offer products indefinitely. He is focused on building a world-class platform to support the more than 2,000 small businesses, many women and minority-owned, that sell on Jane.

Smith brings nearly 20 years of leadership experience creating technology solutions and developing high-performing software engineering teams. Most recently, Smith served as CTO with Fashionphile, one of the world’s top resellers of pre-owned luxury and the re-commerce partner with Neiman Marcus. Prior to Fashionphile, Smith was VP of technology at Nordstrom, and led global teams at TechStyle Fashion Group.

“As we prepare for our next stage of growth at Jane, we are delighted to welcome David to our executive team,” said Joana McKenna, CEO of Jane. “David’s extensive experience leading technology and engineering teams in the e-commerce and fashion space, make him ideally suited to lead Jane’s technology transformation into a full-fledged third-party marketplace.”

“I’m thrilled to be tapped as Jane’s CTO and honored to lead such a highly-talented group of engineers, product managers, and designers,” said Smith. “I’m incredibly excited about supporting the transformation of Jane’s business model away from a three-day deal site and offering an even-greater curated experience of evergreen listings.”

Smith’s appointment follows several years of skyrocketing growth at Jane and a $40 million growth investment from Tritium Partners. As Jane continues to thrive, Smith will work with the team to build on the company’s more than $1 billion sales to date by executing on strategies that put the needs of consumers and sellers first. His team will focus on providing a highly curated customer experience that meets the evolving needs of consumers, while rolling out more tools and features for sellers.

About Jane



Founded in 2011, Jane is a boutique marketplace featuring the latest in women’s fashion trends, accessories, home decor, children’s clothing, and more. With an industry-leading e-commerce platform, Jane empowers small businesses around the country – both online sellers and brick and mortar shops – and helps customers stay on trend, all at amazing prices. Featuring hundreds of new products every day, Jane has everything you need to live your best, most stylish life. Seven-time Inc. 5000 winner, Jane is also ranked on the Utah Business Fastest Growing Companies and the Financial Times America’s Fastest-Growing Companies 2022 list. To learn more, please visit Jane.com, download the app in the Apple or Google Play Stores, or follow along on Instagram.

