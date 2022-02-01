Jane.com Appoints New CMO to Pivot Marketing Strategy

JP Knab joins the online retailer during a pivotal moment in the company’s strategic journey

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jane, a curated boutique marketplace featuring the latest in fashion trends, accessories, home decor, children’s clothing and more, today announced JP Knab as Chief Marketing Officer. Knab joins Jane to further build the company’s brand recognition and pivot the marketing strategy to focus on bringing in new sellers, adding to the more than 2,000 small businesses, many of them women and minority owned, that sell on Jane.

Knab is an online marketing professional with over 20 years of experience and a proven track record of building strong teams that leverage OKR processes to deliver innovative solutions. Most recently, he was SVP of Marketing at Aura, the digital security company. Previously, Knab served as CMO of online retailer Overstock.com, where he drove profitable e-commerce growth.

“To continue Jane’s strategic transformation away from a three-day flash deal marketplace to a traditional evergreen model, I’m thrilled to welcome JP to the executive team,” said Joana McKenna, Jane CEO. “JP’s extensive experience in e-commerce marketing will be critical as we focus less on deals and more on brand recognition and attracting new sellers.”

Knab’s appointment is part of a broader effort at Jane to further establish an experienced C-suite and build on the company’s more than $1 billion in sales to date. Knab’steam will focus on supporting and attracting sellers and embedding social and live commerce marketing capabilities into the Jane ecosystem.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Jane at a pivotal moment in the company’s strategic journey,” said Knab. “Jane’s exceptional curation makes the brand unique and I look forward to building on that strong foundation to attract more sellers and better meet the Jane customer where she’s at when shopping.”

Founded in 2011, Jane is a boutique marketplace featuring the latest in women’s fashion trends, accessories, home decor, children’s clothing, and more. With an industry-leading e-commerce platform, Jane empowers small businesses around the country – both online sellers and brick and mortar shops – and helps customers stay on trend, all at amazing prices. Featuring hundreds of new products every day, Jane has everything you need to live your best, most stylish life. Seven-time Inc. 5000 winner, Jane is also ranked on the Utah Business Fastest Growing Companies and the Financial Times America’s Fastest-Growing Companies 2022 list. To learn more, please visit Jane.com, download the app in the Apple or Google Play Stores, or follow along on Instagram.

