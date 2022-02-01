Jan Mitsumori Joins Growing ASG Team as Inside Sales Rep

Advanced Systems Group, LLC (ASG), a technology and services provider for media creatives and content owners, has added Jan Mitsumori as an Inside Sales Representative to its growing U.S.-based team.

“Jan will be a tremendous asset to our sales team,” said Dave Van Hoy, ASG President. “Her knowledge of media workflows and her work ethic are just what we need, we are lucky to have Jan join ASG at this dynamic time in our company’s journey. Personally, I look forward to working with and learning from Jan.”

Mitsumori comes to ASG with a strong background in media workflow and business development, with a specific focus on digital and media asset management. She’s been involved in almost every facet of the media industry, from production, professional services, asset management, workflow analysis, outside sales, VAR, and is a frequent panel speaker on the benefits of a media workflow in the cloud. Most recently, Mitsumori was a business development specialist with Workflow Intelligence Nexus. Prior to that, she was Vice President of Media and Entertainment Sales for StorExcel and has held similar positions in IT workflow sales and support with Avid, MelroseMAC, and WAM!NET.

As an inside sales representative, she will support the outside sales force with thorough information that provides a deep understanding of customer and market needs. “Given my background, I can appreciate what the outside sales team expects from their internal support team, and I’m happy to deliver,” said Mitsumori. “I’m looking forward to being a part of and learning from the ASG team. It’s what brought me here – my desire to join this brilliant community at the center of the media technology universe. It’s a privilege to be part of this family.”

Based in the greater Los Angeles area, Jan can be reached at [email protected]