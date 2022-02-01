Jaguars Bold City Brigade Fans Host 2022 Draft Party

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NFL—The Bold City Brigade San Antonio Chapter is hosting a draft day party Thursday, April 28 for fans of the Jacksonville Jaguars and others celebrating the draft. The event, located on the Las Vegas strip at the Jimmy Kimmel Comedy Club begins at noon and runs until midnight. The event offers a full day of open bar and buffets plus streaming of the draft. Guests can mingle with legends such as new Class of 2022 Hall of Famer Tony Boselli, Marvin Jones, James Robinson, Leon Searcy and numerous others. Last but certainly not least, we are honored to host arguably the best defensive end of all time, Pro Football Hall of Fame member Bruce Smith and NFL greats like Torry Holt and Steve Beuerlein. And for all the Cowboys fans out there, you’ll also get to meet Ed “Too Tall” Jones and Kenny “The Shark” Gant!

Adding to the excitement will be live and silent auctions of unique sports memorabilia as well as one-of-a-kind experiences including an all-expense paid trip to Hall of Fame Weekend 2022 in Canton, Ohio and tickets to the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City at https://tinyurl.com/DraftDayAuction. In between, guests can enjoy virtual reality football, Madden NFL video game competitions, Las Vegas showgirls, LED drummers, body painters and a slew of photo ops for autograph signings.

Tickets are $50, $100 at the door and can be purchased at http://boldcitybrigadedraftparty.com/. Includes free food and open bar all day plus entertainment.

