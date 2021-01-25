Ivanti Wavelink® Improves Mobile Productivity in the Supply Chain With SAP® Certified Integration With SAP S/4HANA® and SAP NetWeaver®

Ivanti Velocity and Ivanti Speakeasy are now optimized for SAP environments running SAP Extended Warehouse Management

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti Wavelink, the supply chain business unit of Ivanti Inc., today announced that Ivanti® Velocity 2.1 and Ivanti Speakeasy 1.0 have achieved SAP certification as integrated with SAP S/4HANA® and SAP NetWeaver®. These integrations help to optimize the mobile user experience for customers within their SAP environments.

Adding SAP Extended Warehouse Management (SAP EWM) and the browser apps for the mobile internet transaction server (ITS) component within SAP S/4HANA to its portfolio of supported solutions, Ivanti Wavelink brings a modern, mobile interface to SAP environments. Key benefits of this support include improved workflows, reduced training times and streamlined supply chain and warehousing operations through Ivanti Velocity 2.1 and Ivanti Speakeasy 1.0. Furthermore, organizations leveraging Ivanti Speakeasy can now add voice capabilities to their SAP applications running on Android, iOS and Windows® based mobile devices for a consistent user experience across devices.

“Ivanti is excited for its industrial browser and terminal emulation solutions to have achieved SAP certified integration with SAP S/4HANA and SAP NetWeaver,” said Brandon Black, vice president and general manager, Ivanti Wavelink. “We’re pleased to be able to offer our customers end-to-end mobile productivity through a modernized web user interface that is optimized for touch, scanning and voice interaction.”

By supporting SAP applications for rapid deployment, without redesign or IT system modifications, Ivanti Wavelink is providing businesses that use SAP technologies with the flexibility to choose the mobile devices that meet their needs. Additionally, Ivanti Velocity and Ivanti Speakeasy reduce risk of inconsistency through the delivery of an enhanced touchscreen-friendly user experience across multiple operating systems.

With Ivanti Velocity 2.1 and Ivanti Speakeasy 1.0 now SAP certified as integrated with SAP S/4HANA and SAP NetWeaver, key benefits to supply chain and warehousing organizations include:

A familiar user interface and consistent experience across all mobile devices, including Android, iOS and Windows-based platforms for increased productivity

Voice enablement of SAP EWM workflows with no middleware or dedicated voice devices required

Reduction of risk and the ability to increase investments in mobile productivity and enablement strategies

Supply chain and warehousing organizations today are relying more than ever on mobile productivity solutions to keep up with the e-commerce demand and growth. As such, it is becoming increasingly important to provide a consistent look and feel across all devices, whether they leverage the Android, iOS or Windows operating systems. Furthermore, the solutions provide the ability to tailor screens for SAP technologies with optimal end-user components to drive improved productivity.

“In a warehouse or factory setting, end users may only need one or two choices,” continued Black. “By altering what is delivered on screen through their SAP applications, organizations can focus the attention of their workers on the task at hand and prevent mistakes which can slow the process considerably. The ability to have an enhanced user experience that is designed with an intuitive display minimizes training time while simultaneously improving efficiencies.”

Availability

Ivanti® Velocity 2.1 and Ivanti Speakeasy 1.0 are available now. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com/wavelink.

About Ivanti Wavelink

Ivanti Wavelink software enables organizations to leverage modern mobile technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve productivity, picking accuracy, and reduce risks without modifying backend IT systems. It’s been deployed with 10,000+ customer on over 5 million devices. Ivanti Wavelink is part of Ivanti, which automates IT and Security Operations to discover, manage, secure and service cloud to edge. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com/wavelink and follow @GoIvanti.

Copyright © 2021, Ivanti. All rights reserved.

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC), including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Contacts

Jenny Pfleiderer



[email protected]

925-878-5655