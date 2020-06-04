Ittiam Systems Announces Mukund Srinivasan’s Role as President of Ittiam America

The Position Reflects the Growing Importance of Leadership Responsibility and Market Potential

BENGALURU, India & SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AllianceforOpenMedia–Ittiam Systems today announced the leadership role for Mukund Srinivasan as the President of Ittiam America. Mukund currently holds the responsibilities as the Chief Business Officer and Senior Vice President of Internet Media as well as Consumer Technologies.

During his 8-year career at Ittiam starting in 2012, Mukund has passionately driven Ittiam’s success in the markets of Online Media Services, Automotive Infotainment and Consumer Technologies. When Ittiam established its direct presence in the Silicon Valley with an office in 2014, Mukund was based in California to lead the business development and strategic initiatives in America. He has been the architect of Ittiam’s transition to be a trusted technology provider for new generation customers in online media creation, mobility and content consumption. Mukund represents Ittiam in the Alliance for Open Media (https://aomedia.org/) to actively contribute to open source video compression standards.

Prior to joining Ittiam, Mukund served as Senior Director of Cloud Strategy and Solutions for Post Production and Video / Audio Editing company, Avid Technology Inc., based in Canada. As a member of Avid’s CTO organization and Architecture & Technology Council, he led the ‘hardware acceleration’ charter. Mukund subsequently played a variety of technology and business roles, including delivery for Media Composer, ProTools products and enabling Avid’s foray into the Cloud Media editing space.

“This new responsibility for Mukund is a reflection of both his remarkable impact on Ittiam’s success as well as the strategic importance of America market for us. He has developed win-win relations with our customers in America and built a sustainable strategy for business growth. In this even more empowered role, Mukund will further elevate the scope of our engagements in the America market,” commented Srini Rajam, Chairman and CEO of Ittiam Systems.

“It has been an extraordinary journey of opportunities and value creation in my eight years’ association with Ittiam. I am honored by this recognition. In Ittiam, we thrive in the culture of technology innovation and undivided focus on customers’ success. With the support of all our team members, I look forward to taking Ittiam’s accomplishments to the next level in America,” remarked Mukund Srinivasan on the occasion of this announcement.

About Ittiam Systems Private Limited

Ittiam Systems is a trusted solutions provider to world leaders in multimedia, enabling next generation experiences through its suite of intelligent audio-video technologies and solutions. Ittiam’s products deliver real intelligence to solve its customers’ most complex technology challenges, empowering them to deliver high performance, efficient and reliable audio-video products in rapid time. Ittiam’s solutions are at the heart of millions of lifestyle products that drive mobility, content access, networking and sharing.

Contacts

Samir Dhond, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications



[email protected]