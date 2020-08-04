It’s Official: Kraft Mac & Cheese Is Approved for Breakfast

Kraft Removes “Dinner” from Iconic Blue Box for the First Time Ever

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–These last few months have not been easy, and the struggle is real for parents with kids who are picky eaters. It’s hard to find a food that their kids will eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner – except for Kraft Mac & Cheese. In fact, 56% of parents have served their kids Mac & Cheese for breakfast more often during COVID-19 related state lockdowns than previous months.*





It’s all about the small parenting wins these days and serving Kraft Mac & Cheese as part of a balanced breakfast is a sure-fire way to start the day off with a smile. Kids are full and far less cranky, while parents can peacefully work from home, teach, and do the millions of other tasks required of them. So for the first time, Kraft is replacing “dinner” with “breakfast” on their iconic blue box of macaroni & cheese because it’s acceptable to enjoy deliciously cheesy Kraft Mac & Cheese for breakfast – or any time of day.

“As a brand loved by the entire family, we’ve learned Kraft Mac & Cheese isn’t just for dinner,” says Kelsey Cooperstein of Kraft Heinz, “A Kraft Mac & Cheese breakfast is a win-win for families at a time when they need all the wins they can get.”

Starting today through August 7, Kraft is giving away a limited-edition Kraft Mac & Cheese “Breakfast Box.” Each box includes a placemat for kids to color while the mac & cheese is being prepared, a magnet with breakfast topping suggestions, like crumbled sausage, bacon or scrambled eggs, a mug for serving and – of course – the original Kraft Mac & Cheese with special “Breakfast” packaging.

To enter for a chance to win a breakfast box, simply use #KMCforBreakfast and #Sweepstakes on Twitter and a reply will be automatically sent with a direct link to see if you are a winner, or you can enter for the chance to win at the microsite here: https://mac-n-cheese-for-breakfast.fooji.com. And, because breakfast is important to everyone, Kraft Mac & Cheese will donate 10 boxes to Feed the Children, a leading global hunger relief organization, for every #KMCforBreakfast on Twitter up to 1 million boxes.

Show us your Kraft Mac & Cheese for breakfast using on Twitter @kraftmacncheese, Instagram @Kraft_MacandCheese, and Facebook @KraftMacaroniandCheese. Watch for limited edition Kraft Mac & Cheese boxes with breakfast labels at select grocery stores next year.

*According to a study of 1000 parents conducted in Q3 2020

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC). We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit http://www.kraftheinzcompany.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT FEED THE CHILDREN

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 10 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

Contacts

Brooke Scher Mogan



ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS



212-230-1800



[email protected]

Lynne Galia



The Kraft Heinz Company



[email protected]